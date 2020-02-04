advertisement

World championship bronze medalist B. Sai Praneeth, defending champion Bengaluru Raptors, showed an excellent performance under pressure to outwit Parupalli Kashyap while 39th Brice Leverdez overtook Shreyash Jaiswal to give his team a convincing 5-0 win help Mumbai Rockets in the Premier Badminton League on Tuesday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

With Sai winning the Trump match for his team and Leverdez playing the Trump match in Mumbai, Bengaluru now has 17 points to keep his hopes up for a semi-final while Mumbai was stuck at 10 points.

In the first mixed doubles, Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang from Mumbai started with a highly competitive win of 13:15, 15: 8, 15:10 against Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro.

The world’s number 2, Tai Tzu Ying from Bengaluru, did a short job with an almost flawless performance for the 21-year-old Shreyanshi Pardeshi after a hesitant start.

It was a match that was expected when Tai Tzu changed gear after a comfortable lead.

The focus then shifted to a duel between two of the best single men men from India – World No. 25 Kashyap of Mumbai and World No. 11 Sai contested the Trump Match for Bengaluru.

It was an exhibition fight in the first game in which a dominant Kashyap Sai pushed around with clever placements.

When it happened

At 2:10 p.m. Kashyap wanted to end the match, but Sai didn’t want to give up and developed his old game. He committed the opponent to long rallies and also won the points. The fact that he won five points in a row to win the game was a tribute to his brilliant all-round performance under pressure.

In the second game, Sai took an 8: 4 lead, and Kashyap clearly tried to do things right.

Just when it looked like Sai was in the mood to end it at 1:11 p.m., Kashyap turned the tables with a few brilliant punches to win the game and involve it in the decision.

The third game was meant for everyone, and neither Sai nor Kashyap was able to secure a comfortable lead throughout. The focus was more on net dribbling. It was an exciting competition in which former world champion K. Srikanth Sai and bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in London Saina Nehwal cheered her husband Kashyap.

With 14 goals after a series of unrestrained mistakes in the crunch time, Kashyap faltered and ended up on the losing side, arguably one of the best games ever.

Shreyash Jaiswal later lost in Mumbai’s Trump game against World No. 39 Brice Leverdez to give Bengaluru an undefeated 4-0 lead before the final mixed double was played.

The results: Bengaluru Raptors bt Mumbai Rockets 5-0 (Arun George & Rian Agung Saputro lost against Kim Gi Jung & Kim Sa Rank 15-13, 8-15, 10-15; Tai Tzu Ying against Shreyanshi Pardeshi 15-8, 15-12; B. Sai Praneeth (T) against Kim Sa Rang P. Kashyap 15-14, 14-15, 15-14; Brice Leverdez by Shreyash Jaiswal (T) 15-12, 10-15, 15-10; Chang Peng Soon & Eom Hye Won by Kim Gi Jung & Pia Zebadiah 15 -8, 15-12).

