Pune 7 Aces celebrated a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hyderabad Hunters at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday and qualified for the semi-finals of the Premier Badminton League.

Crowd favorite hunters ended the league with 11 points and dropped out of the competition in the knockout phase.

Chirag Shetty and the former world champion Hendra Setiawan from Pune played excellently against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the men’s first doubles, ensuring a perfect start for the team.

The 18-year-old Priyanshu, who is ranked 284 in the world rankings in the Trump Match for Hunters, lost in a thriller against the relatively experienced Mithun Manjunath.

In the first game, Manjunath showed better field coverage and also delivered some meaningful goals. Then a more aggressive Priyanshu won the second game, mainly hitting with his down-the-line punches.

In the playoff, Manjunath scored an 8-2 lead before Priyanshu scored six points in a row and mostly defeated the opponent online.

Priyanshu came back deep and out with a total score of 13 and soon saw Mithun usher in two massive cross-court draws that never came back to win the game and match.

“The shuttle was very fast and I played my first game in the PBL, so it’s a very satisfying win in a very tough game,” said Mithun later.

The world champion P.V. Sindhu made sure that Hunters took the first win when she left the young and inexperienced Rituparna Das as expected.

In the mixed doubles, which was a trump card for Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock from Pune, the left-right combination of Vladimir Ivanov and N. Sikki Reddy from Hunters won the battle of big shots and the intelligent net game for the tie between the teams to achieve everything before the last single of the men.

Number 37 in the world, Loh Kean Yew of Pune, won in the last game against number 28 in the world, Sourabh Verma.

The results: Pune 7 Aces bt Hyderabad Hunters 2-1 (Chirag Shetty & Hendra Setiawan 15-12, 15-9; Mithun Manjunath by Priyanshu Rajawat (T) 15-11, 11-15, 15-13; Rituparna Das lost to PV Sindhu 7-15, 8-15; Chris Adcock & Gabrielle Adcock (T) lost to Vladimir Ivanov & N. Sikki Reddy (9-15, 15-11, 8-15; Loh Kean Yew to Sourah Verma (15-14, 15-10).

