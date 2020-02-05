advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier Badminton League between Hyderabad Hunters and Pune 7 Aces at G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

SCORES READ (HYDERBAD HUNTERS – PUNE 7 ACES)

GAME 1

6-8 But the lead during the break lies with Pune, as Hendra again proves his authority on the net with an overhead half-stroke for the winner.

6-7 Ingenious drop from Vendy. At the back of the field, he stands for a jump and then plays it with soft hands.

4-7 Shetty smashes Vendy’s body line, the return of which goes online.

3-5 Smart Push from Lane. He takes full advantage of Shetty’s poor service and has plenty of room to place his backhand.

1-5 Chirag Shetty is in the middle of the action as he smashes the shuttle into the gap between Lane and Vendy.

1-3 I can’t afford to be loose with returns when Hendra is on the net because he will punish you with half the punch, just like he did there.

1-2 First point of the night for Lane and Vendy.

0-1 Immediately a little help from the net for Setiawan when his return of service catches the tape and overflows.

Hyderabad to serve first.

The players are all ready to start the process in Hyderabad. It is mixed double time.

Match 1: Mixed doubles between Hyderabad’s Ben Lane / Sean Vendy and Punes Chirag Shetty / Hendra Setiawan

Miracles needed for Hyderabad?

Hyderabad takes nothing short of a miracle to land in the top 4 of the table. Hyderabad is in second place with only 10 points from below. It will assume Pune 7 aceswho is third in the table with 18 points.

GAME ORDER – Coming soon

matches

Hyderabad Hunter

Pune 7 aces

MD

Ben Lane / Sean Vendy

Chirag Shetty / Hendra Setiawan

MS1

Priyanshu Rajawat (TRUMP)

Mithun Manjunath

WS

P. V. Sindhu

Rituparna Das

XD

Vladimir Ivanov / N. Sikki Reddy

(TRUMPF) Chris Adcock / Gabrielle Adcock

MS2

Sourabh Verma

Loh Kean Yew

squads

Hyderabad Hunter Squad: Ben Lane, Daren Liew, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Sikki Reddy N., Rajawat Priyanshu, Sindhu PV, Vendy Sean, Verma Sourabh, Ivanov Vladimir

Trainer Rajendra Kumar Jakkampudi,

Pune 7 Aces roster: Arjun MR, Chirag Shetty, Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, Hendra Setiawan, Kazumasa Sakai, Loh Kean Eibe, Mithun Manjunath, Rituparna Das, Thi Thrang Vu, Tse Ying, Suet:

Trainer Anand Pawar

LIVE STREAMING:

Where can you see the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game PBL 2020 live from 7 p.m. IST. Hotstar will provide live online streaming.

