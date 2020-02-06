advertisement

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTARS LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier Badminton League between Bengaluru Raptors and Awadhe Warriors at G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

SCORES READ (BENGALURU RAPTORS – AWADHE WARRIORS)

GAME 1

8-5 Arun George comes behind his partner, Rian smashes and drills one over the net for a winner and the Raptors couple enjoy a three-point advantage during the break.

4-4 In response to Ko Sung’s serve, an outrageous cross-court drop fails.

2-3 Rian service error, since this is not reached.

2-2 Ko Sungs flat tap on the net fails.

1-1 Ingenious rally and good defense against the Awadhe couple. After 44 shots, Awadhe reaches the first point of the night.

1-0 Shin with the first mistake of the night as Bengaluru wins the first point. Shin hurls the Smahs on the net.

Awadhe to serve first.

Important night for the two teams. The double pair of both teams is in the middle. Let’s start!

Last cheers for the league stage:

HUGE MATCH TONIGHT HOW WE WILL RECEIVE OUR FOURTH AND LAST SEMIFINALISTS.

Game 21 between Bengaluru Raptors and Awadhe Warriors promises to be an exciting one as the two teams fight for the final semi-final. A team must score at least 20 points by the end of the league phase to achieve a top 4 result. North Eastern Warriors topped the table with 22 points. Chennai finished second with 22 points, only behind NE are victories. Pune 7 Aces defeated Hyderabad Hunters 2-1 yesterday to secure a place in the semi-finals. Before the draw, it took two points and that’s exactly what it did.

Now the last league game is over. What needs to be done?

The bigger challenge lies with Awadhe, which is currently Fifth with 14 points after five draws / 25 games. Bengaluru is currently fourth with 17 points after 5 draws / 25 games.

So that Awadhe wins:

If Awadhe wins 4-1, 5-2 or 6 – (- 1), then it goes through. Anything less than 4: 1 means that Bengaluru will advance to the semi-finals.

If Awadhe wins 4-1: Bengaluru 18-18 Awadhe. (Awadhe goes through better head-to-head record)

If Awadhe wins 5-2: Bengaluru 19-19 Awadhe. (Awadhe goes through better head-to-head record)

If 6- (1) wins for Awadhe: Bengaluru 16-20 Awadhe.

ORDER OF THE GAME

matches

Bengaluru Raptors

Awadhe Warriors

MD

Arun George / Rian Agung Saputro

Ko Sung Hyun / Shin Baek Cheol

MS1

Brice Leverdez

(TRUMP) Ajay Jayaram

WS

Tai Tzu-ying

Beiwen Zhang

MS2

B. Sai Praneeth (TRUMP)

Wong Wing Ki Vincent

XD

Peng Soon Chan / Eom Hye Won

Ko Sung Hyun / Christinna Pedersen

squads

Bengaluru Raptors roster: Ansal Yadav, Arun George, B. Sai Praneeth, Brice Leverdez, Eom Hye Won, Medha Shashidharan, Rian Agung Saputro, Tai Tzy-ying

Trainer: Arvind Bhat

Awadhe Warriors squad: Ajay Jayaram, Beiwen Zhang, Christinna Pedersen, Iwan Sosonow, Ko Sung Hyun, Shin Baek Cheol, Subhankar Dey, Tanvi Lad, Wong Wing Ki Vincent

Trainer: Anup Sridhar

