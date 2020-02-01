advertisement

Good evening! Hello and welcome to the highlights of the 13th game of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) between Hyderabad Hunters and Bengaluru Raptors at the G.M.C. Balayogi SATS indoor stadium in Hyderabad.

That was it for today. It all started with the victory of Peng Soon Chan / Rian Agung Saputro from Bengaluru Ben Lane / Vladimir Ivanov of Hyderabad 15-13, 9-15, 15-12. The decisive blow came next, however, when Brice Leverdez angered Sourabh Verma to break the trump and score 2 – (- 1) for the Raptors. Tai then fought from game to game to defeat Sindhu in a three-player thriller. In mixed doubles, which was Trump from Bengaluru, N. Sikki Reddy and Vladimir Ivanov broke the trump card to win the team’s first match of the night. Daren Liew’s luck, like the strings of four of his thugs, seemed broken when he was defeated by B. Sai Praneeth.

SCORES READ (HYDERABAD HUNTERS-BENGALURU RAPTORS)

Bengaluru raptors were extremely clinical in their approach when they were 3-0 defeated by Hyderabad hunters.

B. Sai Praneeth wins the match 15-11, 15-6.

GAME 2 (Daren Liew vs. B.S. Praneeth; Praneeth wins 15-6)

6-15: Sai PRANEETH ENDS IN STRAIGHT GAMES WHEN LIEW’S DRIBBLE FIND THE NET.

5-12: Fantastic cross drop by Praneeth that completely overwhelms Liew.

5-10: Another racket with broken strings as he adds another point. He only has one.

4-8: During the break, it is the Indian who gets closer to victory after Liew’s Cross Sliced ​​Smash is far.

4-7: Error not forced! Liew’s forehand regulation falls far and Sai would do well to leave it alone.

2-6: Liew misses the line again, this time with his Cross Smash.

2-5: Bad lift from Liew on the net and Praneeth punished him with an easy winner.

2-4: A forehand of Sai Aries falls overhead.

1-4: Liew meets you for a long time.

1-3: Liew puts the push into the net.

1-2: ANOTHER BROKEN STRING AND LOOK CAN’T BELIEVE. His return to the rule falls far.

1-1: What a defense against Praneeth. He fends off so many blows before Liew uses one. The strings were broken during the rally.

1-0: A 383 km / h hit from Liew. always straight ahead.

B.S. Praneeth takes game 1 15-11.

GAME 1 (Daren Liew vs. B.S. Praneeth; Praneeth wins 15-11)

11-15: PRANEETH BRINGS OUT THE BIG DESTROY, FORCES IT TO NET THE RETURN WHEN HE TAKES THE FIRST GAME 15-11

11-14: Daren Liew achieves a regulatory return.

11-13: Wayward from Liew. Wrong, out of balance when his forehand shot shoots wide.

11-12: Daren withdraws two. His quick kick from the net is on Sai’s backhand and the return of the Indian is wide. 20-shot rally.

9-12: Once again, the Liews return falls significantly.

9-11: Liew’s casual mistake as his return is great.

9-9: Ingenious defense against Daren Liew. Repels a violent blow from Sai and drops it just enough to make it difficult for Praneeth to bring him back up.

8-9: Just too good again. A down the line smashed Daren’s backhand.

8-8: Phenomenal bang from Praneeth. From the baseline, he wins the point with a cross slice smash.

8-7: Brute Force. A cross-court smash of 370 km / h from Praneeth for the winner.

Srikanth joins the comment box for this last game.

8-6: Turnaround of Liew. Sai’s service return is weak because the dribble barely reaches the network.

7-6: How did Daren win this point? He was never the favorite for it. What savings. Solid in defense and it was a bad move from Sai that cost him the point. Praneeth’s backhand lift falls far.

5-6: Daren attacks the bodyline of Sai with repeated quick punches and Sai finally misses you.

4-5: Praneeth digs in deep to hit Daren’s forehand.

4-4: Liew with a forehand cross-court smash.

3-4: Bad lift from Liew and Praneeth takes advantage of a winner.

3-3: Liew’s droplet scraps the tape and falls back into it.

3-2: Praneeth stretches back to get the backhand but finds the net.

2: 1: Liew attacks the net and hits Praneeth.

1-1: Good job from Praneeth. Find the corner with the flat kick and then attack the net with the winner.

1-0: The first point of the game goes to Liew. Praneeth’s backhand shattered.

Sai Praneeth is supposed to serve first.

The players are ready and let’s go.

The last match of the night is next. The men’s singles between Daren Liew and B.S. Praneeth.

The tie rating is now 0-2 to Bengaluru.

Vladimir Ivanov / N. Sikki Reddy takes the match 15-13, 15-11. Vlad and Sikki broke the trump card.

GAME 2 (Vladimir Ivanov / N. Sikki Reddy vs. Peng Soon Chan / Eom Hye Won, Sikki wins 15-11)

15-11: Ivanov is on the floor, hands up when the couple seizes the first point of the night for the team. Chan misses Ivanov’s service return and the trump card is broken.

14-11: Sikki ties her to the net.

14-10: A point from victory. Sikki drops the shuttle beautifully into the net after Eom returned a smash from Ivanov.

13-10: Only two points before the win. Vlad smashes Eom, who captures the return.

12-10: A bit of misunderstanding between Vlad and Sikki costs her the point.

12-9: Another huge hit from Ivanov and he chooses Eom as his target. The lift from the Raptors player finds the net.

November 9th: Good blow from Ivanov, he finds a way through the defense of the Raptors.

10-9: WHAT A TIRED RALLY AND ON THE NET THE RAPTORS COME TO THE TOP!

10-8: Great offensive game on the network at that time. Force Eom to make a mistake that shatters the return to the net.

9-8: Chan’s brilliant drop from the baseline is falling straight inward.

9-7: Sikki returns a long time.

9-5: WOW, THIS IS MASSIVE! Vladimir covers a good pitch and converts the backhand into an inside-out forehand smash, and Eom could barely get rackets on return.

8-5: Vlad and Sikki look very comfortable. Ivanov’s smash is right in the middle and both Chan and Eom have left it alone. The shuttle falls inside. The local call was contested, but it was not helpful. The birdie was clearly in.

6-5: Chan strikes the gap between Sikki and Ivanov with his blow.

6-4: THAT WAS SHIPPED! He jumps, who is already 6’6 ”, and Eom has no chance of returning the smash.

5-4: Sikki is on fire today. On the net, she plays an overhead cross-court smash for a winner.

4-4: Eom’s service error, because your surcharge is neglected.

3-3 Vladimir is good at jumping left and right to get the home exchange, but eventually finds the net with the last one.

3: 2: Thanks to a casual mistake by the opposing team, you will return with the home team.

2-2: Eom and Chan pull you back.

2-1: Lethal Ivanov Samsh and not many have a chance. Eon collects the return.

1-1: Eom’s attempted dropping finds the net.

0-1: First point of the game for Eom and Chan. Eom’s goal for Ivanov is played back online.

Vladimir Ivanov / N. Sikki Reddy wins the first game 15-13.

GAME 1 (Vladimir Ivanov / N. Sikki Reddy vs. Peng Soon Chan / Eom Hye Won-Vlad / Sikki win 15-13)

15-13: Sikki’s network pays off when Chan’s cross-court return ends and Hyderabad wins the first game.

14-13: BRILLIANT JUDGMENT BY EOM. A big blow from Ivanov was aimed at Eom’s body, which was ducking and dropping the shuttle out.

13-12: Ivanov watches the birdie, who deviates from Chan’s bat for a long time.

12-12: Sikki’s forehand drive fails for a long time.

12-11: Eom and Chan have withdrawn. Incredible stuff. The pair pushes their opponents far back, forcing a bad return, and Eom puts the finishing touches on with a smash.

12-10: What a rally! 31 shots long. Chan with a fatal blow from behind and Vladimir’s backhand return finds the net.

12-9: Well done by Sikki. On the net, she hits a flat bump behind Eom’s Bodyline.

11-7: Vladimir wins the point for the couple. His smash is returned by Chan, but only online.

10-7: Sikki lets out a fist pump when her dribble on the net finds the tape and just runs over.

9-5: Vlad and Sikki work well together. First a big blow from Vladimir and then Sikki in one go to win the point.

8-5: Next point, Chan rams his punch into the net and Hyderabad enjoys a narrow lead during the break.

7-5: Sikki Reddy intercepts Eom’s cross-court return and drops the net, but ends with a good thought.

7-4: Eom ends the point with a stroke after a bad lift by Sikki Reddy.

7-3: Eom’s tap on the net fails.

5-1: Chan’s forehand return falls for a long time. Early, casual mistakes by the Bengaluru couple.

4-1: Great judgment from Vladimir. In the beginning, he stood in line for a punch, but left the shuttle alone and it was the right thing to do when it flew a long time.

3-1: Sikki is pumped when Hyderabad picks another point.

2-1: Eom’s backhand lifts a sikki and falls far.

We have to serve first.

Now it’s time for Bengaluru Raptors’ Trump Match. It’s time for the mixed doubles.

That means the tie was wrapped up. Bangalore takes a 3-1 lead. The maximum that Hyderabad can reach is 2.

Tai Tzu Ying takes the game 11-15, 15-13, 15-9.

GAME 3 (PV SINDHU VS TAI TZU YING-Tai it takes 15-9)

9-15: TAI TZU YING GET DOWN FROM A GAME TO WIN THE THREE-GAME THRILLER. Sindhu delivers the match with a jump return.

9-13: Tai, you beauty. Sindhu first pulls a drop on the net, then sends it in the other direction with a drop and makes the best of a bad elevator with a Smahs.

9-12: Tai’s backhand dribble hits the tape and falls back.

7-12: Sindhu’s casual mistake, shoot the elevator long.

7-11: Great placement from Sindhu. Jump Smash and drag it across the field. No chance for Sindhu.

6-11: Well judged by Tai, leaves the drop alone that falls far.

6-10: More of it from Sindhu. Digs into a cross-court smash.

5-10: Next, give Tai away a point with a far-falling forehand drive.

5-9: There are still some fights in Sindhu. Withdraws.

4-9: Tai extends her lead and the worried look at Sindhu says it all. She feels the heat. Sindhu’s backhand service return is long.

4-8: Sindhu’s tried, sliced ​​drop just falls far. What an encounter that was.

4-7: Tai mixes it up and then puts the point in bed with a tough winner.

4-6: Ingenious stuff from Sindhu. Push Tai deep into her forehand with a down-the-line smash and Tai can’t cross you back on the net.

3-6: Tai is angry and missed the smash. She has a smile on her face, but she is definitely not happy. A simple filing that hits the net.

2-6: Sheer strength of Tai. Another bodyline hit for Sindhu that fails to return. Tai has chosen her places and makes the best of it.

2-3: That is dazzling stuff from Tai. A bodyline bang against Sindhu who badly returns him, and another bang to end the point.

2-2: Not this time. The exact same shot as the last point, but goes over the stands and drills a brilliant blow.

2: 1: Tai scores to get Sindhu in the lead.

1-1: Sindhu is the first to decide because Tai has a high overhead return.

0-1: Tai takes the first point.

The decision maker begins.

GAME 2 (PV SINDHU VS TAI TZU YING-Tai wins 15-13)

13-15: INCOMPLETE WAY TO SEAL THE GAME AND TO FORCE THE DECISION MAKER. Tai gets nice and high and places the down-the-line smash nice and deep in the corner. This is great stuff from great players.

13-14: What a point of the two! Another long rally, 32 shots long and the return from Tai only lands for a long time.

12-14: Sindhu stays on the hunt. Fantastic anticipation from the world champion. Pushes Tai deeply, who plays a bad return and then ends the point with one stroke.

11-14: Tai’s sharp blow is sent back, but it is far.

11-13: Tai’s return is long. What a second game that was.

9-13: WHAT A CHANGE! This is a world champion at work. Sindhu drops the shuttle from the baseline. Tai covers the floor with ease and waits until very late, pulling Sindhu forward. And then she pushes the shuttle into the left corner and over Sindhu.

9-12: Tai’s forehead is far out of bounds.

8-12: What a comeback from Tai. A bodyline bang for Sindhu, whose return has been largely lacking.

8-11: Assessment error. Tai’s elevator came in, Sindhu made her think otherwise.

8-10: Sindhu’s flat forehand return shoots a long time.

8-9: Tai in the lead. Suddenly she moves Sindhu around the field, aims at the corners and forces the Indian to make mistakes.

8-7: What a win from Sindhu, but she loses the point. Bad luck. Tai threw the kitchen sink onto Sindhu. It smashes, picks up and falls. Sindhu digs deep into her backhand to pick up a brilliant drop, but a tai punch next was inevitable.

8-6: Sindhu is fighting for victory tonight. Again, a light lift from Tai, which has totally faded today, and Sindhu pounding the birdie in the ground with a violent blow.

7-6: Defend, defend, attack! Sindhu fends off two melee strikes from Tai and then creates a flat, half blow. Tai brings the return.

5-5: This is just creepy. A winding return from Tai and Sindhu punishes them with one embrace Smash.

4-5: Very smart from Tai. It places the birdie perfectly in the left corner. Sindhu thinks it’s going out, but it just falls in.

4-4: Tai puts you back.

4-3: Beautiful stuff from Sindhu. Attacks the net and wins it with a flat jab over Tai.

3-3: Too much of Sindhu. A dummy jump smash that converts to a cross-court slice, but will overwrite it if it drops far.

3-2: Easy storage. Bad lift from Tai and Sindhu storms into the net for a light blow.

2-2: Tai is coming back far. She challenges it, but the repetition shows that the local call was correct.

1-2: WHAT illusion. Crosses the square with gentle hands and Sindhu didn’t stand a chance.

1-1: Tai reacts to Sindhu’s bodyline with his own blow.

1-0: Sindhu with an overhead, forehand, cross-court smash, which reached 304 km / h. Impressive.

Will Tai force a decision maker? She made a lot of casual mistakes, but that doesn’t take away Sindhu, who was at the top of her game. Her punches and dribbles were well placed and timed.

GAME 1 (PV SINDHU VS TAI TZU YING – Sindhu 15-11)

P. V. Sindhu wins game 1 15-11

15-11: SINDHU TAKES GAME 1 AND THE NOISE IS HIGHEST IN HYDERABAD. Tai’s overhead across the board goes far beyond the borders.

14-11: A bit of luck. Sindhu’s fall on the net catches the tape and falls back.

14-10: SINDHU AT YOUR BEST! The stadium is on its feet. Drills a smash down the line and Tai manages to reach down with the backhand and keep the shuttle in play. Then Sindhu attacks the net and ends the point with a half stroke.

13-10: Another casual mistake from Tai’s backhand drop. This time it’s far from the sidelines.

12-10: Tai answers with a brutal smash across the board and Sindhu could hardly shy away.

12-9: Another mistake made by Tai. Your backhand on the net fails. She gave him a bit more height than she would have liked.

11-9: Sindhu is thrilled and gives a cry after Tai’s Drop found the net.

10-9: Great drop from Sindhu. A rally with 19 shots and after Sindhu took a hit, Tai stretches out her stick for a drop and wins the point.

10-8: Oh, tried it well. Sindhu gets ready for a big jump, but plays a cross-court slice. However, the shuttle just falls wide.

10-7: Sindhus backhand, cross-court lift on the net shoots a long time.

10-6: The return from Tai falls wide and a four-point pillow for the Indian.

9-6: Big blow from Tai to make the most of a simple lift from Sindhu.

9-5: Too cheeky of Tai, but it doesn’t work. Tai drops it briefly from the baseline and pulls Sindhu forward. The Indian plays it back and then Tai tries to push it back, but he catches the forehand.

8-5: Sindhu with the guide during the towel break. Tai’s backhand knock on the net fails. Good little comeback of the Indian after the 0: 3 deficit at the beginning. She has to win that if Hyderabad should have a chance to win this draw. The bottom page needs some kind of inspiration today.

7-5: Sindhu is now gaining rhythm.

6-5: A quick exchange on the net and Sindyu appears at the top when Tai’s dribble hits the net.

5-5: Beating right in the middle of Sindhu and Tai’s backhand is unable to get there on time.

4-5: A little luck for Tai from the web. Your cross-court drop-off of the forehand cuts off the tape and instantly lowers.

4-4: Service error from the Indian.

4-3: Sindhu in the lead. A blow from the middle and Tai’s forehand lift fly far.

3-3: Sindhu withdraws.

2-3: A similar mistake made by Tai.

1-3: First point of the night for Sindhu when Tai’s backhand lift far exceeds the baseline.

0-3: It makes it 3-0.

0-2: Tai smashed past Sindhu’s forehand across the board.

0-1: First point about Tai. She pushes Sindhu to the baseline and then attacks the net for a smash winner.

To serve Sindhu first.

World No. 6 Sindhu and World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying went to court. Let the fight begin.

Well well well! Now look at the scorecard. The negative for Hyderabad and Sindhu has a daunting task of bringing Hdyerabad back to zero. But for that she has to get past Tai Tzu Ying. It’s time. Let us begin!

PREVIOUS TIE HIGHLIGHTS

Game 1: Peng Soon Chan / Rian Agung Saputro beat from Bengaluru Ben Lane / Vladimir Ivanov from Hyderabad 15-13, 9-15, 15-12. This brought the tie 1-0 for Bengaluru.

MATCH 2: Sourabh Verma called Trump at Brice Leverdez, but could not deliver.

BRICE BROKE HYDERABAD’S TRUMP.

Brice won the first game at 15-12. Then Sourabh forced the decision maker by winning game 2 with 15-10. Brice finally sagged the match by taking the third game 15-6.

The lineups are here:

Match 1 (men’s doubles): Ben Lane / Vladimir Ivanov vs. Peng Soon Chan / Rian Agung Saputro

Match 2 (Men’s Singles): Sourabh Verma (Trump Match) vs. Brice Leverdez.

Game 3 (Women’s Singles): P. V. Sindhu against Tai Tzu Ying

Match 4 (Mixed Doubles): Vladimir Ivanov / N. Sikki Reddy vs. Peng Soon Chan / Eom Hye Won (Trump Match)

Match 5 (men, singles): Daren Liew vs B.S. Praneeth

