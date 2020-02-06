advertisement

Bengaluru Raptors reached the semi-finals of the Premier Badminton League with a 5-0 win over Awadhe Warriors. The defending champion drove Brice Leverdez and Captain B. Sai Praneeth to defeat Awadhe Warriors at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Warriors got off to a perfect start when the two Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol won an impressive victory over Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro in the men’s doubles.

Then World 39 Brice Leverdez of the Raptors scored a decisive victory against World 64 Ajay Jayaram, who played the Trump match for his team.

Leverdez overcame a hesitant start when he was also shaken by Jayaram’s deception on the net and scored six points in a row to end the first game.

In the second game, Leverdez was even more aggressive when he took the lead 8-2. Jayaram returned with a superior net game. But the Raptors’ shuttle changed gears and sent bars down to win five points in a row and end the match in style.

Then Tai Tzu Ying’s show was number two for the Raptors as it left behind a challenging world of Beiwen Zhang, number 14, in the women’s singles, including the defense of a spirited comeback in the middle of the second game by the Raptors.

Tai Tzu swung the competition in her favor every time her opponent caught up with impeccable falls, giving the Raptors a 2-0 lead.

Then, in the Trump Match for his team, Captain of the Raptors and World No. 11, B. Sai Praneeth, negotiated a spirited challenge from World No. 41, Wong Wing Ki Vincent, to give his team an unbeatable 4-0 lead give.

Sai’s ability to get his punches right every time the opponent threatened to return strong was the deciding factor.

Raptors joined the North Eastern Warriors, Chennai Superstarz and Pune 7 Aces in the semi-finals.

In the meantime, a representative from Chennai Superstarz informed the media that double specialist R. Satwik Sairaj is a dubious starter for the semi-finals due to an ankle injury he sustained in the last league game.

The semi-final looks like this: North-Eastern Warriors vs. Chennai Superstarz (Friday); Pune 7 aces against Bengaluru Raptors (Saturday).

The results: Bengaluru Raptors bt Awadhe Warriors 5-0 (Arun George & Rian Agung Saputro lost to Ko Sung Hyun & Shin Beak Cheol 15-14, 7-15, 11-15; Brice Leverdez to Ajay Jayaram (T) 15-9, 15-9; Tai Tzu Ying to Beiwen Zhang 15-12, 15-12; B. Sai Praneeth (T) by Wong Wing Ki Vincent 15-11, 15-13; Chan Peng Soon & Eom Hye Won by Ko Sung Hyun & Christinna Pedersen 7-15, 15-12, 15-11).

