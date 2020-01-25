advertisement

Pune 7 Aces made a successful start to the Premier Badminton League on Saturday thanks to the excellent performances by Loh Kean Yew and the doubles by Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan. With a 5-2 win over Mumbai Rockets, it is now fourth in the points table.

The sharp yew tree struck Parupalli Kashyap 15-7, 15-14 and unsettled him with his quick reflexes. The aces had led 2-0 before this competition and Kashyap’s tantrum was the last nail in the coffin.

How it happened

Season 5 highlights from PBL: Pune 7 Aces 5-2 Mumbai Rockets

The competition was launched by winning three games from Shetty and Setiawan, which together made a comeback against South Korean couple Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang. Shetty and Setiawan led at the start of the first game, but soon lost momentum to lose between 15 and 14. “[In] the first [game] we tried to keep the shuttle low and we did it and we led 10-5. Unfortunately we lost momentum from there and they came close, ”Shetty later told Sportstar.

However, they did not allow their opponents to put themselves in a rhythm in the next two games. Shetty occupied the back room, a different role than usual when he played with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, his regular double partner, on the front. At the end of the third game, they regularly won points through the smash. Finally, the duo won 14-15, 15-5, 15-6.

Rituparna Das won three games against Shreyanshi Pardeshi, doubling Pune’s lead. Pardeshi showed a spirited performance but ended up being the second best opponent. She came back early and got nifty net hits to score a number of points, but Rituparna was more in her element in the second and third games; Your attack game was more effective.

Commenting on the competition, Rituparna told Sportstar: “The strategy was to push them back and move them and then do a cross-court strike.”

However, Rockets made it 4-2 and Lee Dong Keun’s 15-7, 15-13 win over Kazumasa Sakai in a trump game. Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock scored a 5-2 win for Pune with a dominant performance against Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebidiah.

The results

Pune 7 aces defeated Mumbai Rockets 5-2

Chirag Shetty and Hendra Setiawan defeated Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa rank 14-15, 15-5, 15-6; Rituparna That struck Shreyanshi Pardeshi 11-15, 15-9, 15-9; Loh Kean Yew defeated P. Kashyap 15-7, 15-14; Kazumasa Sakai lost to Lee Dong Keun 7-15, 13-15; Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock defeated Kim Gi Jung and Pia Zebidiah on 12/15/10/15, June 15

