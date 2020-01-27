advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA expressed its condolences to basketball greats Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

In a statement, the league mourned Bryant, who was a frequent guest in the country throughout his career.

advertisement

“The PBA has lost a dear friend in Kobe Bryant who has good memories of seven unforgettable visits to our country. Kobe was an exceptional basketball player, but beyond his athletic ability, he was known for his caring heart and love for his family, ”said the PBA.

“His life was an inspiration and a lesson for everyone that with hard work, commitment and self-sacrifice, nothing is impossible. Kobe left early at 41, but his legacy will last forever. The PBA mourns the loss of a man who has touched the lives of millions. Rest in peace, Kobe. “

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion at the Los Angeles Lakers and two-time Olympic champion, was also there with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when his private helicopter failed and left no survivors.

Bryant had his first visit to Manila in 1998 and his last in June 2016, just two months after scoring 60 points in his last NBA game.

He played 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement