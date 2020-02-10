advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association has postponed the opening of its 45th season until the new coronavirus virus broke out, the league said on Monday.

“It is a preventive measure against nCoV. The safety of our fans, teams, players and officials remains a top priority,” said Commissioner Willie Marcial in a statement.

The first game of the new season with the Filipino cup finalist Magnolia and defending champion San Miguel Beer was played from March 1-8 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

The PBA also rescheduled the D-League kick-off from February 13 to March 2 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The league’s move to postpone its two major activities occurred a few hours after the Ministry of Health’s last recommendation.

“Given the continuing threat posed by the proliferation of the novel 2019 corona virus, the DOH urges the public to avoid attending and organizing events that involve large numbers of attendees,” the statement said.

The annual Leo Awards and the crowning of the league’s most valuable player are part of the revelations on the opening day.

The five-time and reigning MVP June Mar Fajardo is a breeze to win the plum again.

However, Fajardo will miss the upcoming purely Filipino conference after surgery after suffering a broken right tibia.

