MANILA, Philippines – In the 1990s, the multipurpose arena (MPA) in the sprawling Philsports Complex in Pasig City was a comfortable home for the teams, players, and fans of the Philippine Basketball Association.

And there is a good chance that the country’s best professional basketball league will return to the same place when it has peaked.

Negotiations to resume PBA games at Philsports Arena, formerly known as Ultra (University of Life Theater and Recreational Arena), were positive when the league scouts led by Evihore Lopez, Renato Chavez, and Niel Tibajares expressed their joy at the improvements.

In addition to the recently renovated Philsports Arena, the PBA eyepiece team was also impressed with the improvements at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

“We see it very positively. It would be nice to host the PBA in our arena, ”said Philippine Sports Committee chairman William Ramirez, stressing that full support for the national team will continue to be a top priority.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is the leader in educating the country’s men’s basketball team with the PBA in highly competitive overseas tournaments.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has started talks with Ramirez to bring the league back to the Philsports Arena in the upcoming 45th PBA season, starting with the Philippine Cup on March 1st.

“I am impressed with all the renovation work the PSC has done at Philsports. We are definitely interested in holding our games there, ”Marcial told the Inquirer.

The PSC, the state sports authority, operates and maintains the Philsports Arena, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The 86-year-old RMC, the most historic of the three, is now air-conditioned and offers retractable seating.

According to event manager Romy Teneza, the famous Colosseum can now accommodate more or less 8,000 spectators, depending on the seating plan.

PSC Deputy General Manager Atty. Guillermo Iroy announced that even the UAAP expressed a desire to host tournaments at the agency’s modernized sports facilities.

