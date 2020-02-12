advertisement

To speed up the game and adjust some of its rules to Fiba standards, the PBA will make changes when the league opens its 45th season in March.

The revisions, approved by the PBA and a four-member competition committee, relate to the rules for substitutions, clock reset, and fines and penalties for flagrant and technical fouls, the PBA website said.

The aim is to make the campaign “more exciting”, said PBA Vice Commissioner Eric Castro.

Castro also said that fine-tuning fines and penalties should “deter judicial confrontation and unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Part of the competition commission this season are the coaches Leo Austria from San Miguel, Caloy Garcia from Rain or Shine, Nash Racela from Blackwater and Louie Alas from Phoenix.

The league said it would make rounds in team practice and speak to team officials and players to explain the new rules.

“We will be reviewing all team practices to ensure that players and team officials are properly applying the new rules,” said Castro.

