MANILA, Philippines – The PBA will help survivors of the Taal volcanic eruption.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league would donate P1 million to those affected by the volcanic eruption, and handed the check to a Mall of Asia Arena representative on Friday before the start of game 5 of the PBA Governor’s Cup finals to an employee of Governor Hermillando Mandana’s.

Marcial also asked for help from the league’s 12 team governors, and all officials were eager to help the survivors.

“We have invited Governor Mandanas, our family friend, to visit us, but he is taking care of his voters in Batangas so we can hand over the check to one of his employees,” said Marcial in Filipino Thursday.

In addition to financial support, the league will also donate a few hundred pairs of slippers.

The Batangas City Sports Center, where the PBA holds its games outside the city in the province, is one of the evacuation sites for the survivors.

“The stadium is full and this is the stadium where we play our games. We will do everything we can to help those in need,” said Marcial.

According to the National Council for Disaster Preparedness and Disaster Preparedness, a total of 12,877 families or 57,286 people are housed in 257 evacuation centers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintained the status of alarm level 4 on the Taal volcano as a dangerous eruption is imminent and strongly advised the people living within 14 kilometers to be evacuated immediately.

The investigator responds to calls for help and extends his relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of the Taal volcano.

Cash donations can be made to Inquirer Foundation Corp., Banco De Oro (BDO), current account number: 007960018860.

Inquiries can be addressed and emailed to Inquirer’s corporate affairs office (email protected).

