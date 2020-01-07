advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee overtook Barangay Ginebra past Meralco on Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao for a 91:87 victory and a head start in the PBA Governors’ Cup Best of Seven race final.

The Import scored 37 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Gin Kings in a tough competition in which both teams went back and forth in the last quarter.

“I honestly believe that this is the right way to go for every game: Meralco is so disciplined that it’s so difficult to get it off the pace,” said coach Tim Cone in the post-game press.

“It really only came down to every possession. You blow possession, you blow the game, ”he added.

The Gin Kings kept the track together thanks to significant contributions from LA Tenorio and Stanley Pringle, who scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Japeth Aguilar, who had 16 in the competition, also made an impact in the end and made a crucial stop at Allen Durham, which pretty much iced the game up.

For his part, Durham had 25 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to lead all the Bolts. Raymond Almazan and Chris Newsome increased the loss by 20 or more.

Barangay Ginebra wants another win when the series moves to Lucena City at the Quezon Convention Center this Friday.

