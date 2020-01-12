advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra beat Meralco [92: 84] 2-1 on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao.

Stanley Pringle emptied 17 of his 21 points in the third period that smeared the Gin Kings withdrawal.

Japeth Aguilar delivered the clutch again and hit a short stab in the last 30 seconds to seal the deal for the crowd favorite and close with 23 points on seven blocks.

“You were too tough. But I thought defensively, we just did a better job tonight, ”said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who also received the goods from Import Justin Brownlee and LA Tenorio, who scored 24 and 11 points, respectively.

“For the first time, I felt we made a statement [at our pace]. It was a tough trip for Lucena to turn around and play again. But I think the difference tonight was the amount, ”he added.

Chris Newsome scored the best team score with 24 points, while Allen Durham scored 23 points in the loss.

The Bolts fought back from 20 to 20 at the start of the fourth round, although Raymond Almazan, who left the game in the first quarter and failed to return due to a knee injury, failed to play.

Almazan injured himself at 5:55 in the first quarter. He was taken to the Makati Medical Center to undergo an MRI.

Barangay Ginebra shoots the Big Dome again in Wednesday’s fourth game to extend the lead.

The notes:

Ginebra 92 – Brownlee 24, Aguilar 23, Pringle 21, Tenorio 11, Slaughter 6, Thompson 5, Devance 2, Mariano 0, Dillinger 0.

Meralco 84 – Newsome 24, Durham 23, Faundo 10, Jackson 8, Amer 6, Pinto 3, Quinto 2, Hodge 2, Almazan 2, Caram 2, Maliksi 2, Hugnatan 0.

Quarter points: 24-21, 43-42, 78-58, 92-84

