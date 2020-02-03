advertisement

MILAN – Due to its commitment to the Gilas Pilipinas program, the PBA will use the same format as in the previous year for its 45th season starting on March 1st.

The league’s game calendar for 2020 begins with the Filipino trophy for the season opening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where five-time defending champion San Miguel Beer abandons his offer to maintain the title against Magnolia in a single match on opening night.

The All-Filipino Cup will last until June before the Commissioner’s Cup follows with 6-foot-10 imports.

The governors’ cup at the end of the season then ushers in the final conference of the year, which will showcase imports of 6-foot-5 and below, and is expected to continue until January next year, mainly because the league plan is back on track adapts the Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualification, which starts in February this year.

“We are trying to move from a calendar year to a flexible year,” said Vargas during the Board’s annual planning session, which ended here on Friday. “We will extend until January 2021 because this (calendar) covers the qualifying window for the Fiba Asia Cup. So we organized it on this basis.”

The Philippine Cup format (March 1 – June 17) will move the top eight teams to the quarter-finals, with the top two teams having a two-fold lead over the eight and seventh teams at the end of the eliminations.

Team # 3 gets involved in battles # 6 and # 4 # 5 in a best-of-three series. The semi-finals and the finals will both occupy the best-of-seven places.

The same setup will be used for the Mid-Season Commissioner Cup (June 24th – October 4th), although the semi-final will be a best-of-five and the final a best-of-seven.

The Governors’ Cup (October 11th – January 29th) will again see eight teams competing in the quarter-finals, with the four best teams having a double advantage over the other four teams in the lower round. Even if the All-Star game takes place from July 10th to 12th in Passi, Iloilo.

For the third time in a row, the PBA will not be holding any games on Christmas Day. INQ

