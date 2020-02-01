advertisement

The PBA and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas have teamed up to start a 3 × 3 event, hoping to increase the country’s Olympic offerings.

The PBA 3 × 3 is expected to start in March. Further details will be announced as soon as the tournament director is determined.

“If not Tokyo (in July), maybe Paris in 2024,” SBP President Al Panlilio, who also serves as team governor for the Meralco Bolts, said in a story on the PBA website.

advertisement

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said the 3 × 3 PBA will be an independent program like the D-League, on the recommendation of vice chairman Bobby Rosales, with an executive director under the supervision of PBA commissioner Willie Marcial ,

“Our participation in 3 × 3 assured the SBP President that the PBA is doing everything possible to support the SBP. We have done that at least for the past four years, ”said Vargas during the league’s planning meeting in Milan, Italy.

The PBA also sees the 3 × 3 program, which opens up more opportunities for Filipino basketball players.

Teams from all 12 PBA franchises, which may also include non-PBA companies, will attend the event.

Marcial, who was recently unanimously elected by the board as league leaders for another three years, said Mighty Sports and Dunkin Donuts have expressed great intent to participate in the 3 × 3 event.

For the upcoming Olympic qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, the PBA board agreed to award Southeast Asian gold medalists CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Moala Tautuaa and Jason Perkins to strengthen the current pool of coach Ronnie Magsanoc.

The SBP selection committee, composed of Sonny Barrios, Eric Altamirano, Butch Antonio, Jong Uichico and Magsanoc, can pick up two new players from the pool to form the final four-man squad with two senior Philippine 3 × 3 players to build .

The original plan is to open the PBA 3 × 3 to all players who are not on the active PBA team list, regardless of age.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement