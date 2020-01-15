advertisement

FBI Season 2, Episode 13, will be released on CBS next week, and this is an episode where there are a lot of things the producers will be dealing with. You will have a different case, of course, but it is one with a different type of bet than usual. In a way, it’s about the office itself, or at least a productive agent from the past. There is a kidnapping that requires some difficult decisions and also some personal stories.

This episode should be representative of FBI Season 2 to date in many ways – tough, important cases where the main characters can shine as people. The best episodes of this show offer a panoramic view that goes beyond just fighting crime.

Below, CarterMatt has the full roundup of FBI Season 2, Episode 13, with more news about upcoming events:

“Payback” – If the son of a well-known retired FBI agent is only a few blocks from his home in an apparently vindictive kidnapping, the team needs to find out whether this is related to the agent’s past or the son’s difficulties is his own. In addition, Isobel has to make a hard call when past information becomes known on the FBI, Tuesday, January 21 (9:00 am-10:00am, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what’s beyond this episode? Be prepared for a lot more FBI as CBS continues to structure its schedule to promote the Most Wanted spin-off. It makes sense to start a series of episodes in January to get off to a good start. In addition, there will likely be a short break for the State of Union at the beginning of February – you have to record as many new episodes as possible! Let us just hope that this isobel does not embark on a dark path that defines their immediate future.

What do you want to see in FBI Season 2, Episode 13?

