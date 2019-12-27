advertisement

Wyoming, Pa. – Dozens of people gathered outside the Metcalf Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home in Wyoming to pay their last respect to a young police officer who died after a crash.

Andrew Jones, 25, a newly sworn full-time police officer in Swoyersville, was killed during off-duty in carbon county last Saturday night.

Many here were fellow officers from various police departments and police chiefs, including Jones`.

“He was a 25-year-old boy who wanted to devote his life to serving his communities, between a police officer, a firefighter and an all-round great guy,” said Swoyersville Police Chief Kyle Castner.

Jones’ well-lived and loved life was on display at the funeral home.

Photographs from his time at the Lackawanna College police academy show how much the young man wanted to become a policeman.

Outside the funeral center, various police cars and fire engines lit the street.

Among the vehicles was a police car from Swoyersville, now dressed in black bunting to remember a fellow brother in blue, taken too early.

“He was one of our own and as Chief Castner said, he is a great guy,” said Exeter Police Chief Joseph Schlagel. “This is the man everyone was looking forward to, he had a great sense of humor, personality, dedicated to work.”

“These people come to show respect for him and his death and what he did for the community,” said Police Commissioner Chris Mercavitch, Wyoming.

Andrew Jones’ funeral will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Wyoming Avenue Christian Church in Kingston.

