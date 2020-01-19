advertisement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Chris Paul hit a season high of 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers 119-106 on Saturday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel each added 15 for Oklahoma City.

Portland had only eight players. Portland’s Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver were not on the team, and coach Terry Stotts declined to comment because the players against Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan were to be transferred to Sacramento.

The Portland security guard, C.J. McCollum, had sprained his left ankle. With an average of 21.5 points, he is in second place in the team.

Damian Lillard, who played despite an upper respiratory tract disorder, led the trail blazer with 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. posted a career high of 30.

The thunder led 64-57 at halftime behind 21 points from Paul. Lillard scored 24 to keep the trail blazers in.

Oklahoma City extended its lead by three quarters to 87-77, and the Thunder crossed in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Bazemore, a striker, has played 21 games this season, including Portland’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. It averages 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds. Tolliver started nine games this season. He played 17 minutes against Dallas. … Carmelo Anthony, who played a season with the Thunder, was warmly received by the fans. … Assistant coach Jim Moran was called in for a technical foul in the third quarter.

Donner: F Danilo Gallinari retired. … Donner C Steven Adams returned to the field with a bruise on the right knee after a Friday outage. … Thunder G Terrance Ferguson had an illness. … Donner C Justin Patton was late due to illness. G Hamidou Diallo had its second start of the season. He scored four points. … C Nerlens Noel was asked for a technical foul in the third quarter.

NEXT

Trail Blazers: hosts Golden State on Monday.

Donner: In Houston on Monday.

