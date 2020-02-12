The legendary retailer Paul Stuart offers its customers a unique opportunity when it comes to their shoe options.

The store, which offers luxury shoes under its own label, has launched a collection of classic men’s looks that allow customers to take on the role of designers. Consumers can customize their shoes by choosing from a range of uppers and sole options.

According to Paul Stuart’s Creative Director of Footwear, Javier Suarez, customers can not only choose uppers and sole treatments, but can also get a custom fit by choosing from a range of sizes and widths, ranging from 6½ to 15 and not only are narrow, medium and wide widths.

connected

The ordering process is simple: customers can drop by Paul Stuart’s store on Madison Avenue in New York, where they will be given a selection of patterns by their shoe team, and then begin the design process. For those who can’t drop by the store, the collection will also be available at Sister Paul Stuart’s locations in Chicago and Washington DC.

Suarez says the ability to customize products is not new to Paul Stuart. The retailer, he explained, has long been offering tailored shirts and suits that make footwear a natural link. “Our bespoke programs have a fantastic following,” said Suarez of the opportunity for customers to create a personal look from head to toe. While more expensive shoes like this usually appeal to an older customer, Suarez said: “The [shoes] are not about age. It is about a stylish man who is looking for uniqueness and something special. “

Customers can complete their designs by placing their monogram on the sole of the shoe and choosing between full leather, ½ rubber and solid rubber options. The shoes cost between $ 1,075 and $ 1,200 and have a delivery time of six to eight weeks.

Want more?

Craig Green takes over the Adidas Superstar + More news from Paris Men’s Fashion Week

These classic men’s shoe brands attract today’s sneaker customers

Ugg classics are revised for spring – with the help of this men’s brand