We’ve put together a compilation of Jennifer Aniston’s past lovers, from her big marriages to her little lovers.

No one can confirm whether Jennifer Aniston is with ex-husband Brad Pitt, but our hearts skipped a beat when Pitt took (and didn’t let go) Aniston’s hand at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. It seems like the internet will take a while to recover from such an iconic reunion.

The 50-year-old actress had a fair share of relationship successes and failures. Given Brad Pitt’s and Jennifer Aniston’s “Love Club” hype, it’s easy to forget that she met other men in her life.

Aniston’s current love life may be less fruitful than her friend Rachel Green’s relationship with Ross Geller, but we can still admire the strong woman she has become over the years.

As an ode to the realistic nature of love – where separations can be unpredictable and relationships don’t always last – we’ve compiled a list of all the men who were part of Aniston’s relationship history. Read along and find out if she has a type.

Jennifer Aniston and Daniel McDonald

Despite the widespread belief, Aniston’s first love was actually actor Daniel McDonald (I’m sorry you Pitt and Aniston fans are convinced).

The couple were four years old, from 1990 to 1994, before Aniston’s big debut with Friends. Unfortunately, McDonald died of a brain tumor in 2007.

Jennifer mentioned in a previous interview, “He would have been the one, but I was 25 and I was stupid.”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz

While Aniston tried to get over her first love, she briefly made an appointment with Counting Crows member Adam Duritz in 1995, but the relationship quickly faltered. According to Duritz, the couple never slept together.

Despite the odd mating, we can see why the independent Aniston, who is an Aquarius, is attracted to the exciting lion Duritz. It would have been an ideal pairing of the zodiac.

Duritz later went over to Courteney Cox, the co-star of Aniston’s friends and IRL beast. Just a little awkward.

Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan

Tate Donovan was Aniston’s first serious friend. They dated from 1995 to 1998 and were even briefly engaged towards the end. Donovan even turned out to be his friend’s target when he surprised Aniston on Valentine’s Day with a puppy she called Enzo. * couples heart *

However, their separation was painful. Donovan then showed up at Friends and dated Aniston’s character Rachel, even though they had split very much in real life.

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd

Aniston and Rudd dated 1998 after working together on the set of The Object of My Affection. Entertaining fact: Rudd also appeared at Friends as Mike, Phoebe’s future husband. Since her short-lived romance, Rudd has seen Aniston (by mistake) many times and spilled the tea over the unpleasant encounters with his ex-girlfriend.

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Sculfor

In 2007, Aniston had another quick love interest. She was seen holding hands with model and British next top model judge Paul Sculfor. The couple were around for a few months, but it was rumored that Sculfor was busy with modeling commitments and waning their romance.

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn

After her shocking breakup from Pitt in 2005, Aniston was with The Break-Up co-star Vince Vaughn. The couple finally gave up a year later. At least the initial chemistry on the screen made the film a pleasant experience for the audience.

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer

The musician John Mayer had a relationship between Aniston and Aniston between 2008 and 2009. During one of their breaks in August 2008, the mayor held a press conference and bluntly revealed that the relationship had been closed because “something is wrong. I am not wasting people’s time.”

At least he was honest and not a waste of time, was he?

Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler

When Aniston met Scottish actor Gerard Butler on the set of The Bounty Hunter in 2010, there were instant rumors that they would happily disappear from the screen. However, the rumors were neither officially denied nor confirmed.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The actor and film producer Justin Theroux was Aniston’s second husband. After their engagement in 2012, the couple officially formed the bond for life in 2015. The duo had originally met through friends and worked together on the same films, and their romance was undeniable.

After seven years together, their sudden breakup shook Hollywood in 2018. In a statement released to the Associated Press in 2018, Aniston and Theroux confirmed that “they made the decision in mutual and loving coordination at the end of last year.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Last but not least on the list is the famous Hollywood pairing of Aniston and Pitt and their even more scandalous breakup. The couple were married for five years from 2000 to 2005.

The two, who met in 1998, had a very loving relationship until they split up in 2015 – much to the despair of their fans. We are still wondering if there is true love at all.

