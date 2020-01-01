advertisement

Chris Paul scored 17 points – including 13 in the final 4:31 – to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a by-after, 106-101 home win against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

With less than three minutes left, the Thunder trailed by seven.

But then, Oklahoma City repeated a 14-2 match – largely driven by Paul – to end the match.

The win was third in a row and seventh in the last eight games for the Thunder.

Dallas had an opportunity to regain the lead at the last minute, but Danilo Gallinari pulled the ball away from Mavericks player Luke Doncic immediately into the arms of Thunder’s Steven Adams.

Oklahoma City returned to the penalty shootout line to take the game away.

Two players questionable going into the day – Gallinari and Dennis Schroder – led the Thunder with 20 points apiece.

Gallinari returned after missing four games due to leg pain. Schroder missed Sunday’s game due to a leg injury.

Doncic scored 35 points to lead all scorers but struggled from behind the arc, going just 3 of 16 in 3-point attempts. He was 9 of 13 from inside the arc. Doncic added 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Doncic dominated in the beginning, scoring 17 points in the first quarter to help the Mavericks build a 12 point lead in the 12th minute.

The Thunder closed out the first half with a 10-2 score to cut the deficit to one by halftime.

Three Oklahoma City players produced double doubles. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Nerlens Noel had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Adams had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The loss was the second in a row for the Mavericks, who were without Kristaps Porzingis for only the second time this season. He was a late scratch due to a right knee pain.

The Mavericks were also without Tim Hardaway Jr., who lost the game after sustaining an early hamstring injury in a loss on Sunday’s road to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo played for the first time since Nov. 22. He missed 17 games due to a surviving right elbow. Diallo played 19 minutes and scored four points.

