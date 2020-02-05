advertisement

Breege Quinn, the mother of 21-year-old Paul Quinn from Co Armagh, who was brutally murdered in 2007, has urged Sinn Féin chief Mary Lou McDonald to remove Conor Murphy from his post as finance minister in the north.

Ms. Quinn said Conor Murphy suspected that her son’s death was associated with criminal activity.

advertisement

Ms. McDonald informed RTÉ on Monday that she did not believe that Mr. Murphy indicated that Mr. Quinn was involved in the crime.

However, there were comments on Tuesday night’s RTÉ leaders’ debate, in which Mr Murphy told the BBC in 2007: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and crime. I think everyone accepts that. “

Ms. McDonald accepted the comments Tuesday evening and said an apology had been made.

On Wednesday morning, Ms. Quinn told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan that she was broken about the developments and had asked Ms. Murphy to resign.

She said that she was not looking for justice just because elections are coming, but for justice “at noon in the morning and in the evening for 13 years”.

Regarding Mr. Murphy, Ms. Quinn said that Ms. McDonald “believed him for 13 years and he believed his own lies”.

“He smeared our son. An unrecognizable boy of 21. He has no pity on anyone. He is not fit for the job he is in and he was not fit for an MLA at the time.

“He is unable to be in the government.

“Why did it take 13 years and then half an hour for Mary Lou to come out and say Paul wasn’t a criminal and Conor Murphy shouldn’t have said what he said?”

She said her husband hadn’t left the house since the murder and that she collapsed during the radio interview.

She said her son’s name was “blackened”.

Nobody was charged with murdering Mr. Quinn. The Quinn family has always held the IRA accountable.

Mr. Quinn from Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, was lured into a barn in Tullycoora near the village of Oram across the border in Co Monaghan on October 20, 2007, where he was attacked by men with metal and nail poles. He was beaten for more than half an hour.

Every major bone in his body was broken. He died a few hours later at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

advertisement