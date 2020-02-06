advertisement

Paul Quinn’s mother, who was beaten to death by up to 10 men in a barn in Co Monaghan 13 years ago, has asked for another statement from Conor Murphy.

Breege Quinn spoke to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on Thursday evening and told her that Mr. Murphy must clearly state that Paul Quinn was not a criminal.

“I spoke to Mary Lou McDonald. I had a quick chat with her and I thanked her for saying that Paul was not a criminal. I told her that Conor Murphy didn’t say clearly that Paul wasn’t a criminal. She said she would speak to him.

“It’s just a few words. I wait every day. She said he would speak to him, but did not say if he would. I said to her: Mary Lou, you’re a parent, don’t you want justice? And she said she would. “

Ms. Quinn said the matter would not be resolved until Mr. Murphy clarified this.

On Thursday, Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan urged the Sinn Féin finance minister in the north to resign after controversial discussions about how he linked a murdered man to crime.

Conor Murphy retired on Wednesday and apologized for what he said that Paul Quinn was involved in crime and smuggling.

Mr. Quinn (21) from Cullyhana, Co Armagh, was brutally beaten to death on October 20, 2007. His family has always held the IRA accountable.

“I think Conor Murphy should step down. If his apology had been real, he would have sent the apology to the Quinn family 13 years ago. The apology should, however, protect and promote Sinn Féin’s interests ahead of the general election, ”said O’Callaghan.

“It turns out that whenever there is a conflict between the interests of a family seeking justice and the interests of the provisional IRA or those involved in crime, Sinn Féin chooses this option. “

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on Thursday on Moore Street in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins

special criminal Court

Ms. McDonald also raised the issue on Thursday when the Special Criminal Court could not say who set the policy to request a review

Ms. McDonald was warned in the campaign about the party’s previous opposition to the court and her support for its abolition. She said she wanted to see a review.

When asked who and when set the policy, she said: “We have been looking for this review since 2017 and it is included in the Dáil record. Our goal here is to ensure that we have secure communities. We support the judicial system, the judicial system and the state apparatus, but we only say that what we have at the moment does not provide the level of security that our communities need. “

When asked again who set the policy and when it said, “It is in the Dáil files.”

“There were party discussions and they were led by our then spokesman for the judiciary. In any case, they are recorded in the Dáil file.”

She said she would support this if the outcome of the review recommended that the court continue.

Earlier, Mr. O’Callaghan said that Ms. McDonald cannot say that she supports the Special Criminal Court because she “is not allowed”.

He said this is because “the cabal in West Belfast will not allow her to stand up for the Special Criminal Court, knowing that it will change her revisionist view of what was going on in that country for 30 or 40 years happened, undermined. “

Still, he said, “We must recognize that the constitution allows special courts to deal with specific crimes, and that it is enshrined in the constitution.”

“The people voted for it. And we need to be aware that juries are intimidated if we don’t have the special criminal record related to gangland and crime persecution. “

Talk to PSNI

Ms. McDonald also rejected any suggestion that Mr. Murphy refuse to speak to the police about Mr. Quinn’s murder.

When asked whether Pat Kenny would send it on Newstalk, McDonald said, “Don’t give a hint that Conor (Murphy) refuses to speak to the authorities – that’s not true.”

Ms. McDonald added, “At the time, the International Monitoring Committee (IMC) was ruling on Paul’s murder and on the way in which those who perpetrated this evil act must be arrested and detained. “

Mr. Quinn’s mother Breege Quinn asked Mr. Murphy to contact the PSNI with the names of the people in the IRA with whom he spoke after the murder.

Mr. Murphy retired on Wednesday and apologized for comments he made immediately after the murder.

When asked if he had any evidence of the original comments, Murphy said to RTÉ: “I will not go into the evidence that was or was not available at the time. The fact is that, regardless of what I thought at the time, these statements were sorry contributed to a family. That was the wrong thing back then. “

He was asked that Mr. Quinn was involved in criminal activity. Mr. Murphy said he accepted that there was no evidence to link him to such crime.

Quinn’s parents, Breege and Stephen, said the reason why they did not accept Mr. Murphy’s apology and still wanted him to resign was because he had not said that their son was not a criminal. You asked him to provide the names of the IRA members with whom he spoke to the PSNI.

Mr. Murphy said he had already met the PSNI about Mr. Quinn’s murder. “If you feel that something is helping you to complete your inquiries, I will be happy to meet you at any time,” said Murphy.

Former Justice Minister Michael McDowell joined Sinn Féin’s other political opponents by attacking the party for coping with the Quinn family’s ordeal.

Mr. Murphy should step down as Northern Finance Minister because he has refused to withdraw his statements for more than a decade, said Mr. McDowell.

“I think he should (resign),” he said to RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke. “Because he has been asked to withdraw these statements to relieve this innocent victim of Provo savagery for the past 12 years and he strictly refused to do so.”

Sinn Féin “made it clear” that Mr. Quinn was involved in the crime – which was “completely wrong,” said Mr. McDowell.

“The simple fact is that although Conor Murphy has been asked weekly and monthly by the Quinn family to withdraw this mistake from his son over the past 12 years, he has strictly refused to do so.”

Mr. Murphy only apologized “under massive pressure” when party chairwoman Ms. McDonald “messed up the issue on television,” said Mr. McDowell.

