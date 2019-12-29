advertisement

Paul Pogba was unwilling to face Burnley. Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced after missing the Frenchman’s 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

Pogba returned after almost three months with an ankle injury to replace Watford last weekend and played the second half of the win over Newcastle on Thursday.

Injured with Scott McTominay, Pogba had tipped Burnley for a start, but not the short trip to Lancashire.

Solskjaer said: “He’s been out a long time and it didn’t feel right, he reacted to (against Newcastle) so we just have to take our time and prepare him for next time.”

“If you haven’t been around for so long, it will always take some time to be 100 percent.”

However, United did not feel that Pogba was absent. Fred was particularly impressive when United ended the year with two Premier League wins.

Anthony Martial used Charlie Taylor’s mistake to score the first goal just before half-time, and Marcus Rashford practically secured the points with the game’s last kick.

Solskjaer said: “It was a very good performance, very happy with the attitude and approach to the game. We knew that we had to be ahead both on and off the ball.

“If I come here after seeing Burnley with the first two with (Ashley) Barnes and (Chris) Wood, you will be on a hard night and I thought we did it really well.

“We get better, we improve, only we had too many draws too early, and that puts us in the position we are in. We only lost once a month – if you lie between each month if you lose, it’s not bad for a team that is learning. Tonight was a big step forward anyway. “

Regarding the absence of McTominay, Solskjaer estimated that the midfielder will need three or four weeks to recover from his knee injury.

“I don’t think we’ll see him in the next few weeks, there will be more,” said the Norwegian.

“But he always proved it beforehand if you give him three weeks, he’s back in two, but I don’t know if it’s three or four weeks. It could be something like that.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was disappointed that it was another mistake by his team that made United’s breakthrough possible.

He said: “Two consecutive games that were really frustrating because two mistakes at key times affected the outcome.

“But a lot of good things from the performance. (We played) still a top page. As a rule, we coped well in the first half and then one mistake changed the feeling. I thought we responded very well in the second half. I was very happy with the performance in the second half. “

