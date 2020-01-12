advertisement

Chelsea need to improve their form at home if they want to keep their lead in the Premier League top four.

Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester City are set to take their respective places in the top four, while the last and fourth place hold the collateral, though the Blues are currently occupied.

The weekend began with Chelsea five points ahead of the near-term challenge from Manchester United, despite Sheffield United closing four points after four wins over West Ham United on Friday night.

advertisement

The Blues have been surprisingly poor at home in the league for the past two months as the team has accumulated more points on the road.

Chelsea have won one and lost three of their last four games in the league before meeting Belli, who have only lost one of the last four trips to Stamford Bridge.

The Blue have struggled against teams at the bottom of the league table, and Burnley is currently one of the clubs in that position.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3). Kepa Arizabalaga; Rice James Ames, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Fuma, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Tammy Abraham, Willie and Hudson-Odey of Callum.

advertisement