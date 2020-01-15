advertisement

This is the answer that Nicola Sturgeon said she was waiting for, but it would undoubtedly have stung the Prime Minister all the same to see her New Years resolution wiped out so early in January.

Anyone following the lead-up to the December general election could be sure of two things: 1: The SNP was campaigning to post a mandate for a second referendum on the independence of Scotland by swallowing up as many seats in Westminster as possible and 2: Prime Minister Boris Johnson would ignore it anyway.

Having virtually eliminated the first, Mr. Johnson repeatedly hammered his opposition to holding a second referendum under any circumstances, while his Scottish understudy Jackson Carlaw suggested that “once in a generation” could mean up to 40 years.

advertisement

Everything is to be expected from the Conservative and Unionist Party, but what seems to have changed recently is the reluctance of senior officials of the Scottish Party to condemn a second referendum, some like former Prime Minister Henry McLeish saying that to reject it would be anti -democratic. .

In one of two party statements, Constitution spokesman Alex Rowley said “there were talks that had to have another day” – not exactly ruling it out as a one-time event. ‘a generation. Richard Leonard, on the other hand, echoed the phrase that any student of superior history will remember with momentum – Home Rule.

What that means is anyone’s guess, but it looks like the third Scottish party could drop their opposition to a second vote in the next election at Holyrood – which doesn’t mean it supports independence, of course.

Mrs Sturgeon dreams of leading an independent Scotland in the middle embrace of Brussels as a loyal European nation.

What it cannot afford is an echo of events in Catalonia. The EU has mixed views on the “disrespect” shown to the rule of law in the Catalan self-determination vote in 2017, as it broke the law of the Spanish member state – regardless of intimidation tactics demonstrated by the Madrid government immediately after and to this day following the vote.

The legal path highlighted at the end of last year by a multi-stakeholder group to thwart Brexit without an agreement has been successful to some extent, but given the beating majority won by Johnson in the following elections, we will simply remember an effective but temporary red light which finally changed to green.

Voting for a pro-second global referendum parliament in the election of Holyrood in 2021 then seems the most sensible way for supporters of independence. Any unrest in the form of civil or other disobedience would be frowned upon by the EU – as frustrating as it may seem to those who want separation.

Those who do not wish to continue the constitutional debate endlessly are in a difficult new year and the cracks are beginning to appear.

Vast improvements in domestic policies are needed to eliminate those sitting on the fence. And another imminent event involving the architects of the Scottish independence movement could derail everything.

advertisement