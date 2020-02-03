advertisement

The Spurs-DeMar DeRozan will be defended by Clippers-Paul George in the first half of Monday at Staples Center. (AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers will be defended by the Spurs in DeMar DeRozan’s Staples Center in the first half of Monday. (AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu)

San Antonio Spurs 'Rudy Gay (22) will shoot Los Angeles Clippers' Landry Shamet (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, February 3, 2020. (AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES – The full-strength clippers are 3-0 and proved on Monday that they are capable of responding to a challenge.

“A good quality team won,” said Paul George in his in-depth interview after he and Leonard collected 41 points together and improved to 16: 4 when they both played after helping the Clippers, the San Antonio to hunt and then repel him at Spurs 108-105 at the Staples Center.

After the teams spent most of the second half exchanging leads, Leonard (22 points, seven assists) found that Patrick Beverley was stationed behind the 3-point line in front of the Clippers Bank. Beverley’s 3-pointer (fourth) was clean and scored 102-102 with two minutes of play.

The Clippers (35-15) had a stop at the Spurs’ next ball possession and George (19 points and 12 rebounds a season) found a grazing Leonard with a smooth bounce pass that resulted in a one-handed dunk and which resulted in 104-102 lead with 1:35 left. Then George released himself with a crossover and waved a step-back jumper to extend the lead by 13.7 seconds to 106-102.

Not yet dead, San Antonio (22-27) moved within one point to Patty Mills sixth 3-pointer of the game, which came with 1.9 seconds.

The Spurs fouled twice to stop the clock, and Lou Williams stepped up to apply the icing on the cake with two free throws that brought it to 108-105.

Compton-born DeMar DeRozan, who arrived at the Staples Center with a No. 8 Kobe Bryant jersey, scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half when the Spurs shot down 50 percent and put 63 points on their hosts -points lead.

Clippers’ early defense showed its teeth in the second half and kept San Antonio on the 6v22 shot (27.3 percent) at just 17 points in the third quarter.

“Defense was the key, we held together,” said George, who scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter. “It’s a tough team in San Antonio, as it always is. They played well, they made it – we got into a nice little zone, and it is important that we score big goals.”

Leonard started a 5-0 tone dial to start the third quarter. He sank a 3-pointer and dared a shot that resulted in a Zubac flush at the other end. What was a 15-point deficit in the middle of the second quarter has shrunk to four.

And then Leonard found Ivica Zubac (nine points, eight rebounds) for an alley-oop to tie it at 65-65.

After the Spurs put 63 points on the clippers in the first half, they scored only two points until 5:21 of the third quarter.

And the Clippers got ahead: George went hard on the hole, faced off and pulled a foul to 68-65 and the Clippers had their first lead since 14-12.

A moment later, George took an evil left elbow from a moving DeRozan. George, who also shot a shot in the face over Minnesota on Saturday, left the yard on Monday with a towel in front of his face.

DeRozan was marked with an obvious 1 foul and the Clippers were given two free throws and possession – but first they took a break. George was in the dressing room that was being treated and they hoped he could return to shoot the free throws and stay in the game.

He did so, with gauze stuffing both nostrils. He made one of two free-throw attempts to extend the lead to 69-67.

“I’m fine,” said George. “If it’s not one thing, it’s another. It’s fun to compete in, it’s my job.”

Leonard’s series of nine games in a row ended with at least 30 points. George had a seasonal high of 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points for L.A., and Patrick Beverley and Williams scored 12 points each.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 27 points, while DeRozan had 26 – but none in the fourth.

