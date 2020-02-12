advertisement

Already in 2018 there was a lot of talk about Paul Finebaum possibly leaving the ESPN for Fox and / or the Big Ten Network (which partly belongs to Fox), which didn’t seem to make much sense given his SEC orientation. And Finebaum actually signed a “multi-year” extension with ESPN before the 2018 soccer season. However, the speech about Finebaum’s departure is heating up again, and this time there is another twist. In addition to just moving his radio show, he is reportedly discussing a potential sitcom with television stations and is also mentioned as a possible start to a collection of podcasts. Michael Smith of the Sports Business Journal has more details there:

Paul Finebaum and his CAA staff have met with all four major networks to measure interest in a sitcom about the 64-year-old radio / television personality, his call-in show, and her many colorful characters. A sitcom is one of several options that Finebaum is considering as he nears the end of his contract with ESPN and SEC Network. Finebaum’s $ 5 million three-year contract runs until next summer, but sources say he could be leaving by the end of the 2020 college football season.

The wheels are clearly on the move for Finebaum’s next step. When he leaves ESPN, the potential landing sites are as follows:

advertisement

A startup based on The Ringer.

DAZN

Sports Illustrated, Fox or another media platform.

Finebaum was commissioned to create a Bill Simmons-style media property similar to The Ringer, a website and podcasting network that was sold to Spotify earlier this month for $ 250 million. Simmons’ timing was impeccable – he increased The Ringer’s number of podcasts to over 30 at a time when the audio boom started, which helped him maximize business value. In theory, Finebaum’s show would be the anchor for a podcast and an editorial business. One scenario has put it in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

So that’s interesting on some levels. First, let’s discuss the general idea that Finebaum is leaving the ESPN. ESPN feels good to him on a number of levels because they own the SEC network (where Finebaum’s ESPN radio broadcast is broadcast), but it’s noteworthy that this time there are some options beyond Fox. DAZN could be a good opportunity because executive chairman John Skipper, former ESPN president who brought Finebaum to the company in 2014 before SEC Network was launched, raised a lot of money. The focus was on rights contracts, but they also added some content, especially a video simulcast from Pat McAfee’s Westwood One radio show.

The idea of ​​a startup like The Ringer could also be well received, especially if it is a startup that is specifically geared towards podcasts. Finebaum could be an anchor component there, and they could build a network of shows for every SEC team or even other major college shows. Given the recent sale of wrestlers, there is certainly an incentive to open a podcast network here. At this point, however, there are few companies that really buy podcast networks (especially Spotify), and there are quite a number of podcasts. A startup could be a game of chance, even if Finebaum is present.

However, the wrestler has always said that he makes a lot of money from selling podcast ads, and Finebaum may be known enough to get enough people to get involved in making this ad sale work. And SI or Fox could also be an option for him. Even with all of these other alternatives that may be on the market, there still seems to be a good chance that Finebaum will stay with ESPN and SEC Network, especially if ESPN picks up the CBS SEC package after 2023, and with it all The conference should control media rights.

In addition, the sitcom idea is certainly worth discussing. There’s a long history of people trying to do sitcoms about sports media characters, but it often didn’t work out so well. Oddly enough, one of the most successful was a season-only show, Listen Up! on CBS in 2004-05. This show was loosely based on Tony Kornheiser, with Jason Alexander as Tony Kleinman and Malcolm-Jamal Warner as radio buddy Bernie Widmer, a former NFL player (so good as not Michael Wilbon), and 22 episodes until it aired managed. Here is the first one:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUEhdigH6lc (/ embed)

Other attempts based on certain sports media included Home Game (based on Mark Schlereth) and Herd Mentality (based on Colin Cowherd), both of which were developed at CBS in 2011. Neither seems to have gone too far, but Deadspin received both pilot scripts. We’ll see if a Finebaum sitcom gets ahead, and we’ll see what that could mean for him and his show.

(Sports Business Journal)

advertisement