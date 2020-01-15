advertisement

Analytics, analytics, analytics – the word analytics has been used and overused since team owner Jimmy Haslam decided to fire former general manager John Dorsey and win the entire Ivy League for the 2020 Browns.

So what exactly are analyzes and how exactly will they help the Browns crack an embarrassing series of twelve consecutive losses?

Chief Strategy Officer and Harvard graduate Paul DePodesta answered these questions in a separate press conference on January 14 after Penn graduate Kevin Stefanski, Browns new head coach, had an introductory press conference.

“When I think of analytics, I only think of frameworks to make decisions under uncertainty,” said DePodesta. “Everything we do in these jobs is based on uncertainty – which actors will we include in the draft, what will we ask for on the third and eighth … It’s about uncertainty, so what framework conditions can you at least maybe create that Stacking opportunities in your favor, giving you a better chance of being successful? Whether you’re hiring a player, hiring a coach, or calling a game, it’s not necessarily about numbers and tables.

“Regarding what analytics said about Kevin Stefanski, my answer would be: this is what our references said. This is the personality test we did. That was the interview process. These are not numbers, spreadsheets or the like. But it’s the framework in which we try to find the best candidate, and ultimately Kevin checked all the boxes. “

Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam described the boxes Stefanski had checked.

“We said we were looking for this: someone who is a really good leader, who can identify with our players and really everyone in our organization,” said Haslam. “Someone who is smart and also soccer smart. We have subjected all (eight) candidates to a comprehensive reference test and identified some outstanding candidates. And Kevin’s references, whether they were players, former players, coaches, former coaches, people with whom he worked particularly in the Viking Organization, or people who worked there, were all excellent, and I cannot stress this enough , “

DePodesta led the search for trainers. He won’t select players in the NFL draft in April, but he’ll use analytics to help those in charge (The Browns are looking for a general manager) to pick players who match a player’s description that fits Stefanski. It doesn’t always have to be the fastest, biggest or strongest player.

“I am not going to select the players, but I will try to ensure that the players we choose are in line with our vision of what we believe will be a successful franchise,” said DePodesta. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great organizations in multiple sports, and one thing that’s pretty clear to everyone is that they all have one identity, one way.

“You hear about” The Patriot Way “or earlier,” The Dodger Way “or whatever. The teams that are great are relentless to implement. We have to do it here and that is really my job.

“My job is not to look at the tape and say,” Oh man, this guy has really good feet. “We have scouts who are much better and more qualified than me, but when we come to make a selection, I have to say, ‘Okay, are we making a decision that actually fits our path? And that makes sense. “

The biggest problem for the Browns, of course, is that they have changed their path five times since Haslam bought the team in 2012.

