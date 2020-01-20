advertisement

For many in Australia, the classic Welcome to Country is a solemn but life-affirming ceremony that we’re more than used to. It is now almost a matter of course at every major event, whether sporting or artistic, and essentially a small, necessary gesture of goodwill towards those who live in the countries from which we now benefit so much.

It’s a widespread concept in down under, but although Aboriginal relationships could be far better in Australia, it’s a step further than in America, where the breaks caused by decades of aboriginal discrimination are just beginning to heal.

On this occasion, Australian boomer and San Antonio Spur Patty Mills stepped in the middle of his home court in their game against the Miami Heat. The place where he is now at home for most of the year. He did this on behalf of the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, the first known settlers in the San Antonio region to hold cultural performances to celebrate the NBA’s first indigenous night.

I would like to pay tribute to the traditional owners of the country that we have all gathered here today, the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, and to their elders who have been in the past and have emerged to show the Ned around the traditions and to protect, preserve and promote the culture of all indigenous peoples around the world, “said Mills.

“So, in the words of the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., ‘We are not makers of history, we are made of history.'”

“It is an important night and it is really important for Patty, for the indigenous people here in Texas it is important for all of us, but for him it is somehow twice as important due to his history and background,” said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich after the game .

“But he didn’t play like him, he does that every night. His energy has been there throughout his career, it’s who he is.”

Speaking of which, Mills turned the opportunity into a kind of career evening in which he put 18 points off the bench, which was unfortunately a loss for the Spurs. However, he made history and was the first Australian to surpass 1,000 3-point points in NBA history.

