The Derby-based company Pattonair came to the rescue of hospital patients by replacing three stolen televisions.

The televisions were removed from the wards of the Royal Derby Hospital, which is part of the Derby teaching hospitals and of the Burton NHS Foundation Trust, last August.

Pattonair was informed of the situation by an employee and quickly resolved the problem through its “DIY SOS” program dedicated to supporting local businesses and charities.

He donated £ 1,500 to Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity to pay for the televisions, which were donated during a special ceremony at the hospital.

They will be an essential tool in helping the well-being of patients on treatment in the three services, the staff said.

“Having a television in a room gives it a warm atmosphere and really helps patients escape,” said registered nurse Laura Bramley, who works in a dementia care unit.

“Sometimes patients can feel anxious or miss their home, so it can have a calming effect and help them socialize.”

The televisions, which can be moved into the bays so that all patients can watch them, have been warmly received by patients, including Deena, a hospital patient, who said: “The best thing is that I will be able to watch Corrie now!”

Pattonair, the world leader in supply chain headquartered in Pride Park, helped various entrepreneurial initiatives in Derbyshire last year, demonstrating its commitment to the community through local sport partnerships and charity.

Her year was crowned in style with a successful ball at the Derby’s Roundhouse, raising over £ 57,000 for Dementia UK.

“Dementia UK has been close to our heart for a long time,” said Denise Johnson, company marketing manager at Pattonair.

“After hearing about the importance of televisions in the hospital, especially for dementia patients and their families, we thought it would be a good choice and continue our work for the charity. “

At Christmas, the company visited the rooms and saw first-hand the fantastic work undertaken at the Burton hospital.

This led the company to decide to donate € 250 of Amazon vouchers, allowing staff to buy exactly what patients needed.

Marie Gretton, communications manager for Derby and Burton Hospitals Charity, said she was very grateful for the donations.

“We know it will make a huge difference to the well-being of our patients,” she said. “We look forward to working with Pattonair in 2020 and continuing to improve the patient experience in our hospitals.”

