Sarsgaard plays Gotham District Attorney Gil Colso in “The Batman,” whose fans are already speculating that it could be Two Face.

The production of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is underway and, according to actor Peter Sarsgaard, the end product will have a “raw power”. Sarsgaard appeared for an interview on SiriusXM radio this week and was asked to annoy his role in Reeves’ upcoming Caped Crusader blockbuster. The actor can be seen in the film as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colso. Not much is known about Colso as he has no comic roots, although fans are already speculating that the character may turn out to be Two Face due to the connection to the district attorney.

Skarsgard could not reveal any details about his character, but said that the shooting of the project made it clear that the tone of the film will be similar to the mood of the alternative rock band Pixies. “It’s so raw that way,” said the actor, comparing “The Batman” to the Pixies’ musical style.

“That’s how I feel about it. It’s not cleared up,” said the actor about the film. “It has a raw power, a raw emotionality.”

Sarsgaard is accompanied in “The Batman” by Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as a penguin. Pattinson promised last month that his iteration of Wayne / Batman would be different from that of Christian Bale (Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy) and Michael Keaton (Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns”), as well as “crazy and crazy.” “Would be perverted” than the indie film characters he has played in recent years. “The Batman” and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Tenet” mark Pattinson’s return to the big studio tentpoles after wrapping up “The Twilight Saga” in 2012.

“The Batman” is Reeves’ first directorial project since the production of the trilogy “Planet of the Apes”. Reeves is co-author of the script with Mattson Tomlin. Oscar-nominated cameraman Greig Fraser, who runs for “Lion” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, turns the project after working on Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”. Warner Bros. already has a nationwide release date for “The Batman.” Watch Sarsgaard talk to SiriusXM Radio about “The Batman” in the following video.

