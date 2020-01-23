advertisement

It landed in my inbox with a sweet, musical bang: Patti Smith and Paul Kelly, two of the world’s most talented writer-musicians, will be asking each other questions during a conversation at the Sydney Writers’ Festival in April.

Now, as you catch your breath and wait for the size of this information to settle on the outer regions of your sensory cortex, I would like to address you with a few more details: The event will take place on Wednesday, April 8th at 6.30pm Clock instead. in Sydney Town Hall.

Tickets are already on sale and will probably be sold quickly. If ‘Just Kids’ is your favorite prose and you feel mentally connected to the type of heartache described in ‘To Her Door’, please do yourself a favor and buy a ticket now.

This unprecedented conversation follows Smith’s New York Times bestseller Year of the Monkey, in which fiction and memoir merge so seamlessly that it is sometimes difficult to tell which is which. Of course, such an ambitious style is just something that Smith, a former National Book Award winner, could pull through and turn into a bestseller.

This is my corner of the world where I like to write and do and then prepare for the next day. This morning I think of Albert Camus, who died on that day sixty years ago, and how much he influenced and truthfully informed my own efforts. I remember visiting his friendly daughter Catherine, seeing his last manuscript, touching his books and going to his resting place with her. Now he is here in New York through his work and human memory, sharing coffee in my corner of the world.

“Year of the Monkey” illustrates a period in Smith’s life around the 2016 US election. Her considerations about age, loss, personal and political uncertainties are uncanny, even if the book plunges into fictional territory.

In a lecture in which aspiring writers streak their neck for every single word, Smith will explain how a year of loneliness and reflection formed the basis for this newest and most ambitious masterpiece (which I think is worth it …)

And who better to lead the process than Australia’s own lyrical genius, Paul Kelly? Given the creative practices of Kelly and Smith that include poetry, music, and writing (and thinking – they’re both really conceptual artists), the possibilities of this conversation and the ideas it will uncover are endless. I get goose bumps just thinking about it.

“Acclaimed writer and writer Patti Smith joins Paul Kelly, one of Australia’s premier word-makers, to tell her most powerful story to date,” said the Sydney Writers Festival in its announcement.

If you don’t lose the weight of the last sentence, we will see you on April 8th in the town hall.

For tickets and more information, visit the Sydney Writers’ Festival.

