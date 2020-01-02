advertisement

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he is feeling better, just in time for the offseason.

“I feel good, and that’s it,” Edelman, 33, told WEEI on Thursday. “I feel better than I have in recent weeks and feel good enough to come out and compete at a high level.”

Limited to practice this week with knee and shoulder injuries, Edelman caught just 10 passes in the Patriots’ last three games.

The 10-year veteran still surpassed 1,000 yards for the third time, catching 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games.

Success has been Edelman’s time to shine, and Patriots fans hope the trend continues Saturday night when New England hosts the Tennessee Titans in a wild AFC game.

In his 18 career playoff games, Edelman has 115 receptions for 1,412 yards and five touchdowns with six 100-yard receptions. He has three Super Bowl rings and was named Super Bowl LIII MVP with 10 catches for 141 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

