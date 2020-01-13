advertisement

Neighborhood surveillance patrols were temporarily halted in a Derbyshire village after one of the officers was attacked while on duty.

Dan Beadell said he feared for his life as he was chased on a dark street in Kilburn on Sunday evening (January 12).

The 25-year-old was about to meet another member of the team when a man “came out of the dark” on Mayfield Avenue.

He started shouting at Mr. Beadell, who then started walking away.

The director of Neighborhood Watch said that he had gotten about 20 seconds on the road when the man, who appeared to be drunk, started chasing him.

He shouted that he was going to kill him.

Beadell said, “I ran away, but I can only run so far.

“My concern was that it could have happened to a vulnerable woman if it was not me.”

He finally managed to run to a house belonging to another member of the neighborhood watch team and knocked on the door.

Inside, he was forced to hold his foot against the door so that the man could not enter.

Beadell, who was the warden director for four years, continued, “The team has been really supportive.

“We’re just going to go around together and stay together.

“The minute I’m not interested (doing patrols) because I don’t know what the situation is like or what the police are doing.”

Derbyshire police were called to advise him to stay away from home that night.

A spokesperson for Kilburn and Denby Neighborhood Watch confirmed that all patrols had been temporarily canceled.

They should resume this weekend.

In a statement, the organization said, “Due to a serious incident against our community patrol team tonight, all future patrols are canceled until further notice.

“If someone who lives on Mayfield Avenue or High Street has a video surveillance system, please check it and if you noticed an incident that occurred around 7:45 pm, please report it to the police as soon as possible.”

Derbyshire police were asked for comments.

.

