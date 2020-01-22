advertisement

Free agent safety Devin McCourty is not planning to retire this season, but it is unclear whether he will remain with the New Patriots in England in 2020.

McCourty’s agent Andy Simms told ESPN in a story published Wednesday that McCourty “wants to play” and that “retirement is not a possibility.”

The 32-year-old suggested last January, before Super Bowl LIII, that he could consider retiring if the Patriots win the title, which they did against the Los Angeles Rams. But he returned for the 2019 season and now plans to play at least one more season.

McCourty is set to hit free agency for the second time in his career after playing a five-year, $ 47.5 million contract signed in March 2015. He researched the market since March and considered offers from other teams before returning to New England.

A first-round pick by the Patriots in 2010, McCourty has started 155 games over 10 seasons, earning two Pro Bowl nods while intercepting 26 passes and hitting 86. He had five interceptions and seven pass breaks this season and has not lost. no game since 2015.

McCourty’s twin brother, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, has one year left on a two-year, $ 10 million contract that he signed last March. The contract is not guaranteed, and the Patriots could save $ 3.8 million by releasing him.

