advertisement

The Hospital for Special Surgery, the nation’s leading orthopedic hospital, will open its first Florida clinic in West Palm Beach this month. Dr. Peter Asnis, chief of sports medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, has been appointed medical director of HSS Florida.

A senior medical professional for Boston athletes will serve as medical director of the Florida Special Surgery Hospital, which is scheduled to open later this month.

Dr. Peter Asnis is an orthopedic surgeon from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is head of the Sports Medicine Service.

advertisement

Asnis is chief physician and medical director of the Boston Bruins hockey team. Boston Red Sox baseball team chief orthopedic surgeon; and a team doctor for the New England Patriots football team.

>> Palm Beach County 2030: More patients, more choices than ever

Asnis specializes in knee and shoulder sports injuries for patients of all ages.

The top-class doctor with a specialty in sports medicine, who studied at Harvard University and at Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University, then completed his orthopedic training at the HSS in New York.

In the past 10 years, HSS has been News and World Report Named Nationwide Leading Orthopedic Hospital. The Hospital for Special Surgery was founded in 1863 and is also the oldest orthopedic hospital in the United States.

As Asnis leaves the cold climes of Boston towards sunny West Palm Beach, he will anchor HSS ‘ambitious plans for his Florida facility.

Asnis and the eight other doctors who will start at the facility will ensure that “HSS care everywhere is of the same high standard as HSS care everywhere,” said HSS President Louis Shapiro in a statement.

Shapiro added that he expects the Florida clinic to attract both U.S. and international patients.

In January 2018, HSS announced the expansion to Florida in collaboration with Tenet Healthcare, the parent company of the Good Samaritan Medical Center, located opposite the HSS facility.

Clinical care and other elements of orthopedic care, including diagnostic services such as imaging, rehabilitation and sports medicine, are to be offered through a subsidiary of Tenet, United Surgical Partnership International.

HSS is committed to providing its world-class medical services to the growing, aging and wealthy community in Florida.

HSS officials find that today’s pensioners are not yesterday’s pensioners. Older patients today expect to be able to continue their active lifestyle, including golf or tennis, which gives HSS doctors the opportunity to keep moving and have no pain.

HSS has other goals for its Florida clinic in West Palm Beach.

According to Justin Oppenheimer, HSS senior vice president and chief strategy officer, HSS hopes to be a target center for all sports medical needs in the southeastern United States, including professional athletes and youth athletes.

In the three-state area of ​​New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, HSS treats more professional athletes than anywhere else in the world, said Oppenheimer.

In addition, HSS Florida would like to address professional dancers who require musculoskeletal care. Dr. Kathleen Davenport, an HSS-trained physiotherapist who specializes in the treatment of professional dancers in South Florida, is one of the youngest top employees.

When the HSS opens later this month in West Palm Beach, the facility will have five full-time and three part-time doctors. It is expected that more doctors will be added over time.

Outpatient surgery is offered at the West Palm Beach facility. This includes hip and knee replacement for patients if they are considered suitable for the procedure on an outpatient basis, Oppenheimer said.

Spinal surgery is not performed at the facility, but non-surgical treatments such as physiotherapy are offered.

Consultations are also available with HSS doctors in New York about the common technology of West Palm Beach imaging equipment.

Complex orthopedic interventions that require hospitalization are referred to New York.

Orthopedic care for trauma is being improved in Palm Beach County through a new partnership with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Sama from Wellington, who completed his scholarship for orthopedic trauma and reconstruction at the HSS in New York.

Oppenheimer said Sama will perform operations at the Wellington Regional Medical Center and Good Sam.

aclough@pbpost.com

@acloughpbp

advertisement