BEVERLY HILLS, California – Julian Edelman, the star of the New England Patriots, was arrested in southern California on suspicion of vandalism after jumping on the hood of a car, authorities said on Sunday.

33-year-old Edelman caused unspecific damage when he jumped on the car in a Beverly Hills business district on Saturday night, police lieutenant Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on appeal and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. It was not known whether he had a lawyer on Sunday, and the patriots had no immediate remark.

The wide receiver has had great success in the Patriots’ historic comeback win over Atlanta in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season. He received the Super Bowl MVP award last season when New England defeated the Rams.

Edelman led the patriots during the regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 meters and six touchdowns. But excruciating injuries took their toll. He played a subordinate role in the loss to the Tennessee Titans.

