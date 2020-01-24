advertisement

Patrick Stewart recently released an update on whether he and Hugh Jackman would repeat their X-Men roles as Professor Charles Xavier and Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Stewart spoke to Digital Spy and told them that he had spoken to Kevin Feige for a long time about the X-Men and his role as Professor Xavier in the Fox film series.

Feige might have turned to Stewart to repeat the role of Professor Xavier, a role he had played since the early 2000s when Feige was just one of the associated producers on the set.

Stewart said:

“I met Kevin Feige a few months ago and we had long, long conversations. And there were steps and suggestions, including Charles Xavier. “

However, Stewart pointed out that there was a problem with reformulating his role.

“Here’s the problem … If we hadn’t done Logan, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair again and be Charles Xavier. But Logan has changed all of that.”

Stewart then told how he and Hugh Jackman had reacted when he first saw Logan at the Berlin Film Festival. Throughout this story, he states that he’s not only finished with Charles Xavier, but Hugh Jackman also with Wolverine.

“Here’s a little anecdote. The first time Hugh (Jackman) and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival where the film premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I got very emotional, but had to hold on because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. “

He continued:

“And then I saw Hugh’s hand come to his eye and wipe a tear away. I thought: Damn the bastard cries. Oh, let it out, Patrick.”

Stewart then explained that they were both emotional because they said goodbye to these characters.

“Hugh took my hand and we held the last seven or eight minutes of the film because there were so many things we were upset about. History has moved us. We were moved by each other. The film moved us. But we both made the decision to say goodbye to our characters. “

MCU X-Men

While this didn’t result in Patrick Stewart repeating his role in an upcoming X-Men movie or television series, it gives the audience an idea of ​​where Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are in the X-Men conversation. After Fox’s acquisition, which includes the X-Men and Fantastic Four, the production process appears to be in an exploration phase.

That means they do their homework and get a feel for what worked for the fans and what didn’t. Send out feelers to hear what the audience felt about the iconic roles of Professor Xavier, played by Patrick Stewart.

This means that the Marvel Studios X-Men are under serious scrutiny. And they want to honor the legacy that the original Fox franchise actors left behind.

wolverine

And before the conversation turns to “What about Hugh Jackmans Wolverine?” Relocated, it looks like Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of the Canuckle head is over. Despite the rumors of a Hulk-against-Wolverine film or Ryan Reynolds’ claim that the Australian is joining the set with the Adamantium claws.

I’m sure Marvel Studios knows how the audience feels about Jackman as James Howlett. But Stewart explains Digital Spy about his role as Xavier and Jackman’s role as Wolverine:

“In this sense, it was not just the death of these two men in the franchise, but also the farewell to our role in them.”

But it means that they are looking into the past to shape the future film franchise. We can only hope that they share the limelight so that other mutants like Scott Summers and Ororo Monroe experience some development. Maybe a film with the original five mutants to follow the comics more closely? Though Storm doesn’t exist, it could be a nice homage to the original comics to have Jean Gray, Scott Summers, Bobby Drake, Hank McCoy and Warren Worthington in the first MCU X-Men film. A nerd can only hope.

But what do you think of Patrick Stewart’s long talks with Kevin Feige? What did the two talk about? Would you like to see him as the strongest telepath in a wheelchair despite his persistence? Let us know what you think in the comments below or let us talk about it on social media!

