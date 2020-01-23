advertisement

‘Star Trek: Picard’ lands on Amazon Prime today and we will have live review on site later today, but it’s a great way to start it all.

Patrick Stewart has been on the show’s promotional track for a few weeks and stopped at “The View” to speak to his former boyfriend and former cast member, Whoopi Goldberg. For those who may not remember, Goldberg played the Guinan on “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, the bartender of the USS Enterprise and one of Picard’s closest confidants.

At the time, Goldberg was a very big movie star – right next to “ Sister Act ”, “ Ghost ”, etc. – so going on TV was something weird. The reason she did it, she said, is because she was inspired to become an actress because of Nichelle Nichols in the original series ‘Star Trek’.

Her contribution to “ Star Trek: The Next Generation ” really cannot be overstated, and she was as much part of the team and the cast as any of them – so that moment between Stewart and Goldberg was so sweet to see, and it’s understandable why Goldberg had a little hazy eyes when it happened.

During Stewart’s interview on “ The View ”, he suspended the work and squarely asked Goldberg to join the cast of “ Star Trek: Picard ” in his second season, resuming his role of Guinan .

Here is the moment when it happened.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsA61VvA8cw [/ integrated]

