Twelve years have passed since a bank employee brought a prestigious golf club in the Scottish Highlands to justice after being suspended in a match for alleged fraud. Decades ago in the same part of the country, one person was collecting a trophy for a competition in which they had not participated. When the reality of this case became known, the gentleman concerned emigrated to Canada. The common thread for this and in many other cases is that the C-word can also have life-changing effects on amateur golfers. Deceive your partner by any means – even brag about it in the clubhouse – but don’t mark a golf ball closer to the hole.

For Patrick Reed, a trip to the Bahamas at the end of the year not only achieved a guaranteed payday, but also sunshine and preparation for the following week’s presidential cup. By the time Reed attended the course in Royal Melbourne – in an event that was barely marked by the smell of Cordit – he had been called by a member of the opposition team and was suffering from cat calls in galleries.

The latter went on and on and on until Reed’s Caddy and his brother-in-law retaliated the day before last until he was asked to suspend the last session. A fool – there is no such thing. Fast forward to Sunday in Maui, this notoriously hostile sports environment, and a spectator shouted at Reed on the last green of the Tournament of Champions. What Reed is subject to at the Players Championship, where Floridians make drinking on empty heads a virtue, or the US Open, which takes place on the outskirts of New York, is unclear. Later in 2020, Reed has at least the moderate comfort of a home Ryder Cup.

How did we get there? Reed’s two brushes of sand behind his ball in a waste area at the Hero World Challenge earned him a two-stroke penalty and the wrath of the golf world. Reed had improved his lie considerably. The golfer’s claims – and he delivered it in an absolutely convincing way – that he had no idea what exactly had happened cut little ice. “I think with a different camera angle, they would have seen that it didn’t improve the lie because I was far enough from the golf ball,” said Reed.

So why accept the punishment? “It is my word against your word and since you only have one camera angle, I have no real choice. When you saw that it brushed some sand, you thought that it was a violation and according to the rules of golf it is a penalty if you improve your lie. At the end of the day you have to accept it and keep going. “

Reed did not know that he would be subject to rule officials before the end of this round. When specifying the availability or other camera angles, the master of the 2018 master would take a tremendous risk if he really wanted to be sure that there was no alternative footage (as the case has proven). Players of the highest level are now subjected to such a check that there is no point in actively breaking the rules. The people who saw the reed match live noticed nothing unusual about its actions in the now infamous 11th place in Albany.

The wave of outrage against Reed has become more intriguing than the essentially minor thing that caused it. This is rooted in the essential goods of intent: sniper galleries and social media commands are absolutely adamant. Reed intentionally broke a rule and tried to gain an advantage. Reed says the opposite. How in the world can anyone safely disagree with the Texan? And based on the fact that they cannot, this situation has become completely disproportionate to the point of injustice.

Reed is the biggest winner the US doesn’t want to love. The attitude towards other golfers tells us everything we need to know about it. Tiger Woods – whose personal indiscretions from earlier cheating lead to a new stratosphere – was punished four times in a row in 2013, including at the Masters, because he was incorrectly discontinued. If Reed’s perception is under pressure, he’s not sorry enough if Woods’ comments from the Barclays Championship put a spanner in the works. “I didn’t feel like I was doing something wrong,” he said. When Woods won his 15th major in Augusta National last April, the sports fans exploded for joy.

It is therefore revealing and witty inconsistent how the use of rules affects perception. You don’t have to walk long through the stories of Seve Ballesteros’ size to realize that he had a predilection for bending scenarios to his advantage. This contributes to the legend of the Spaniard. Dustin Johnson’s relief from a television tower and the deep unrest in the crucial masses of the 2016 US Open that he won remains doubtful for those who believe in both the spirit of the rules and the black and white of them. If background stories are key, as Reed indicated, then nobody chooses to look at Johnson closely.

Was Jordan Spieth’s eternity drop at the 2017 Open in Birkdale an act of genius or an outrageous abuse of process? Bryson DeChambeau’s icy pace of play, which broke out into a storm last season, is not defined as fraud, if it should be. Such antics adversely affect other players in the field. Phil Mickelson can easily admit that two years ago he deliberately violated the rules of golf at the US Open – the left-hander started playing hockey in the middle of the round – without lasting consequences because … he is Phil Mickelson.

We could go ahead before we start vomiting Mickelson and others to find a way to Saudi Arabia for a golf tournament where entry fees are equivalent to the GDP of a small nation. Instead, Reed is insulted to correct sand – if no one knows if it was intended – and then not act according to the “Here’s How To Act After The Penalty” manual.

The good news for Reed is that he is never disturbed by an outside opinion. But if this issue doesn’t apply well to him, it will undoubtedly look worse for those who are so desperate to quarrel or scold. Golf can get along well without them. – Guardian

