advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs 51 Houston Texans 31

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes collected Kansas City after an early 24-point deficit on Sunday and overtook the Houston Texans 51-31 in the round of AFC playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium by 321 meters and five touchdowns.

Kansas City is still hosting the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row and will meet the sixth-occupied Tennessee Titans.

advertisement

In their seventh consecutive win, the second-placed chiefs scored 41 unanswered points, compared to 28 points in the second quarter. They generated 434 yards and the Texas posted 442.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on seven direct owners, an NFL post-season record after Houston took the 24th minute lead in the 19th minute.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the chiefs with 10 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Damien Williams also scored three touchdowns, two short rushes.

Deshaun Watson of Houston countered with 388 yards and two touchdowns, but the Texans fell 0-0 in the division round. DeAndre Hopkins cracked nine receptions for 118 yards.

Mahomes achieved 28 points in the second quarter with four touchdown passes. This gave Kansas City a 28-24 lead at halftime.

The first three touchdowns the Chiefs recorded occurred within 3:24 minutes. She was supported by Mecole Hardman [58 yards], a fake stabbing thwarted by Daniel Sorensen’s safety, and a Darwin recovery in Houston Thompson.

Mahomes then scored his fourth goal, setting an aftermath record in Super Bowl XXII that Washington’s Doug Williams set in a quarter for touchdown passes. The five-yard goal against Kelce, 44 seconds ahead, was a 90-yard march.

Houston scored three quick touchdowns for a 21-0 lead, the most points the Texans recorded in the first quarter of franchise history. They benefited from four drops, blown cover, and a muted return from the Chiefs while shooting a blocked punt.

Watson connected Kenny Stills for a 54-yard score for the first touchdown on the opening ball. Lonnie Johnson then returned a punt blocked by Barkevious Mingo 10 yards for the score. Finally, Watson hit Darren Fells with a 4-yard goal after Tyreek Hill mistreated a punt.

advertisement