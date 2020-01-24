advertisement

In the very first episode of Ink Master, season 13, you got a good idea of ​​how competitive Patrick Flynn would be. This is someone who acted openly against the judges and was determined to show their skills. At any rate this season, he definitely did! Unfortunately, the end of the tattoo marathon on Tuesday led to its elimination. He was criticized for possible skin injuries on his canvas, but even after he left, he still seemed anxious to get another chance one day. Given the tendency of this show to bring participants back, he could certainly have this chance!

Just in case you are still wondering if Patrick still removed the competitive fire months from filming this season or not, the interview in this article proves it.

CarterMatt – Why did you want to do this show at all?

Since season 1, episode 1, I knew I had to go on to demonstrate my skills. I am a very competitive person and this was my chance to show the world who I am as an artist.

What was the hardest part of dealing with the tattoo marathon?

Tattooing is not a team sport. Cooperation can work, but it takes time and preparation. It was extremely difficult to throw four people with little or no time to prepare for one person. In addition, you add a time limit and an artist change occasionally increases the stress.

Did you expect there to be problems with the skin of your canvas?

I thought there might be skin problems, but there’s no telling how the skin will react before you start tattooing. As soon as you notice the beginning of a trauma, you only have to end it as quickly and gently as possible to avoid further damage.

Did you still think you should have stayed in the competition for a week?

I think I should have stayed to win. My designs were all hand drawn, my experience was evident throughout the show. The amount of stress and pressure you go through to be filmed in a competitive show is outrageous. Hopefully I get the chance to come back and prove what I wanted to prove for the first time.

Are there other art styles and designs that you wanted a chance to show off?

I’m not a one-trick pony, so of course there are many other styles and designs that I would have liked to show. The audience just got a little taste of what I’m capable of!

How can people reach you for a tattoo appointment?

My website is www.patrickflynntattoos.com. My Instagram is @patrickflynntattoos. I’m always open to new appointments for designs I’m interested in. You may only have to wait a few months.

