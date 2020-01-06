advertisement

Patricia Arquette used the time available for her acceptance speech to Golden Globes on Sunday to get viewers to vote in the 2020 elections. She pointed to the growing tensions with Iran, President Donald Trump and Australian bushfires, which have been exacerbated by climate change as particularly pressing crises.

After thanking the cast, crew, and producers of Hulu’s The Act, Arquette went political. “I know that tonight, January 5, 2020, we won’t look back in history books that night,” she began. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States. A president tweets a 52-bomb threat, including cultural sites. Young people around the world are risking their lives. People who don’t know if bombs fall on their children’s heads. And the continent of Australia is burning. “

It ended with a call to action – but without mentioning a specific party or candidate. “So while I love my children so much, I ask all of us to give them a better world for our children and their children,” she said. “We need to vote in 2020, and we have to ask and ask everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you.”

Australia is currently experiencing bushfires that have burned more than 16 million acres and killed 25 people and up to half a billion animals. On January 3, a US drone attack on a convoy near Baghdad International Airport killed Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Trump has since tweeted threats to destroy culturally significant sites in Iran that, if executed, would be a war crime.

