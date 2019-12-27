advertisement

(Reuters Health) – Nearly three-quarters of Americans do not care about the religious affiliation of their hospital or healthcare network, but an equal number say they expect their health care preferences to take precedence over religious doctrine. object, a new study reveals.

The survey comes at a time when the number of Catholic-owned healthcare systems is on the rise, note the researchers. And, perhaps unknown to many patients, physicians in those settings are expected to attend the US Conference of Bishops’ Ethical and Religious Guidelines for Catholic Health Care Services, which imposes restrictions on reproductive and life care methods last.

“We are seeing the composition of the American healthcare system change,” said lead author of the study, Dr. Maryam Guiahi, an associate professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology and the center for bioethics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, in Aurora.

“The number of Catholic-owned or affiliated health care institutions increased by 22% between 2001 and 2016,” Guiahi said. “And this runs counter to the total number of acute care hospitals, which decreased by 6% and the number of other non-profit religious hospitals decreased by 38%. What that means is that more and more patients in Sh. BAs will seek care at health institutions that can follow religious rules rather than evidence-based guidelines for care. “

Many patients may not realize that the religious affiliation of a health care system can affect the care they receive, Guiahi said.

For example, “preliminary research has shown that most religion-related institutions offer birth control appointments, but in the office, the patient may find some of the most effective birth control methods are not provided,” she said. Health care providers at these institutions, according to religious guidelines, “are only allowed to offer natural family planning advice to heterosexual families.”

Looking at the growing number of Catholic-owned facilities, Guiahi and her colleagues decided to find out what Americans’ preferences were when it came to choosing a healthcare system.

The researchers created a national study that was administered to 1,446 American adults by NORC (formerly the National Opinion Research Center) in November 2017. The survey focused on patients’ views of institutional religious care, according to the report at JAMA Network Open.

Participants were asked about the most important factors in choosing healthcare institutions. Among the most common responses: patient health insurance was accepted (72.5%), reputation of clinicians (60.2%), and institution reputation (59.5%). Only 6.4% said they consider the religious affiliation of the health care institution.

When specifically asked if they prefer a religious institution, 71.3% of participants said they do not care, 13.4% said they preferred one with religious affiliation, and 15.3% said they prefer one with no affiliation.

The majority of participants (71.4%) agreed with the statement that their personal choices about their health should take precedence over the religious affiliation of a health institution and this was more common for women than men (74.9% vs. 68.1%) .

“This is an interesting study,” said Dr. Albert Wu, an internist and a professor of health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland.

“On the one hand, it is clear from this study that Americans do not consider religious affiliation of an institution when they need health care, especially when they are ill,” Wu said. “They assume they will receive proper health care regardless of affiliation.”

Unfortunately, Wu said, “most people are oblivious to the fact that they have to consider the institution’s religious affiliation as there is a chance that some types of care may be denied. In the worst case scenario, the practices of some organizations are misleading. “

It is important to have laws “that balance protections for religious institutions with patient protection,” Wu said. “We live in a pluralistic society and not in a theocracy. The main principle of the medical profession is that protections for the patient must exceed those for the religious institution. “

