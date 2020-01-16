advertisement

Tokyo – Japan’s government said on January 16 that a man who had been treated for pneumonia on his return from China had proven positive for the new corona virus, which was identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The man developed a fever and cough in Wuhan on January 3, returned to Japan on January 6, and was hospitalized four days later because the symptoms persisted. His x-ray showed signs of pneumonia. Work and welfare said.

Tests conducted on Tuesday showed the same coronavirus as other patients during the Wuhan outbreak, the ministry said.

The man has been released from the hospital ever since his condition improved. He was not identified as a man until the 1930s in Kanagawa Prefecture, west of Tokyo, and the Kyodo news agency claims he is Chinese. His family and medical staff who treated him did not get sick.

Officials in Wuhan said 41 people had had pneumonia from the new corona virus last weekend and a 61-year-old man had died – China’s first known death from the virus. The World Health Organization also said it consulted with Thai and Chinese health authorities after a Chinese traveler reported a case in Thailand.

Eiji Hinoshita, an official from the Department of Infectious Diseases at the ministry, told reporters that the man told the officials that he did not go to the Wuhan fish market, which is linked to the pneumonia outbreak, but “close contact” with at least a person with pneumonia symptoms had a place where he stayed during the visit. Minister officials continue to monitor the patient’s activities and the people he has been in contact with since returning to China and Japan, Hinoshita said.

The news broke out just before the lunar new year when many Chinese tourists were expected. The ministry encourages those who visit or return from Wuhan to wear masks and go to medical facilities immediately if they have a cough and fever.

China has tried to downplay speculation suggesting that the SARS epidemic, which killed hundreds of mainland Chinese in 2002 and 2003, could break out again.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. Others found in bats, camels and other animals have developed into more serious diseases.

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills, and body aches are associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

