A Derby woman shared her sadness over the state of the NHS after finding someone else’s dried blood on her hospital bed.

The 23-year-old, who did not wish to be named, said that she had been admitted to the Royal Derby Hospital after feeling ill with a recurring health problem.

The woman said she went to the emergency room in the middle of the night on January 25 after vomiting blood.

She said: “It was not as busy as usual, but you could see that the staff was under a lot of pressure.

“After waiting a few hours, I was seen by a doctor and admitted to the A&E majors.

Woman spotted blood after few hours in hospital bed

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“I was put in a bed and after a few hours I realized that there was dried blood on the railings and a lot.”

She said that she told the shift doctor who was “sorry” and “cleaned it up right away”.

She said, “I felt really bad when I saw it, it was not very pleasant. But I don’t want to criticize the NHS, I wanted to point out the lack of resources they have.

“I want to emphasize that the NHS does not have the adequate resources it needs to provide.”

The woman, who said she had been hospitalized quite often over the years, said she had seen the NHS “get worse over time”.

She added: “It is clear that there are not enough staff to care for the patients and it is not as clean as it should be.”

She blamed the underfunding of the problems.

Sharon Martin, Director of Operations at Derby and Burton University Hospitals, said: “Our emergency departments are busier than ever and our staff do an exceptional job in ensuring patient safety and care during treatment .

“To meet current demand, we are funding additional nursing teams to ensure we have the right people with the right skills to care for our patients.

“We have a clear process for cleaning the beds after each patient and we are sorry that in this case the patient found a small stain of liquid on the bed rail. We shared the comments with the department. “

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that there are no vacancies in the emergency department at this time.

NHS England declined to comment.

