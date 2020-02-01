advertisement

Dr. Evan Matshes, a former forensic pathologist at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office.

The lawyer for a former Calgary pathologist, whose past findings are central to an investigation launched by Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer, says his client is looking forward to the review.

On Thursday, Schweitzer said he has approached officials “to keep outside counsel to review the steps taken by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in matters involving this medical examiner.”

The review will assess whether disclosure was properly provided by the Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office for defense attorneys and their clients in several criminal cases following a 2012 report casting doubt on the findings of former Calgary pathologist Dr. Evan Matshes.

News media reports the previous weeks raised questions about whether the people who had been imprisoned and their defense counsel had been informed of the data in question while serving their sentences.

In 2012, a three-member panel of American pathologists conducted a review of 14 investigations carried out by Matshes, including 13 involving death, determining his findings were “unreasonable” in all but one.

The panel’s findings could later have exterminated those serving sentences, having been convicted of felony-related crimes that were considered suicides. But an investigation earlier this month by the CBC’s Fifth Estate revealed that the report was not shared with the relevant parties.

Matshes “welcomes the review you have announced and will fully co-operate in the process,” his lawyer Perry Mack said in a letter to Schweitzer on Friday.

“We look forward to your advisor’s advice on the details of the process.”

Mack characterized the indictment against Matshes in recent news reports that triggered Schweitzer’s investigation as “unfair and irresponsible.”

“The damage to his personal and professional reputation is considerable,” Mack said.

“We are confident that the process undertaken at this point will be fair, objective and will give Dr. Matshes the opportunity to stand by his work.”

During his 13-month stay in Calgary beginning in 2010, Matshes conducted 426 death investigations, including 262 autopsies and 164 external examinations.

He left his position for reasons unrelated to peer assessment, according to the province. His work was later put under the microscope after an insurance company raised concerns about an accidental death finding.

He has disputed the validity of the findings that have questioned his work, saying in some cases the three US pathologists who conducted the 2012 peer review did not have the full or proper file.

A judge of the Queen’s Bench Court, ruling that the process used to investigate Matshes was unfair, later dismissed the panel’s findings.

“What ran counter to the procedural justice duty that would be accorded to Dr. Matshes and thrown into a process … to address Dr. Matshes’ reputation and employment rather than anyone, and I use this other word with purpose, demonstrated purpose for the administration of justice within Alberta, ”stated Justice Paul Jeffrey in 2013.

Schweitzer Press Secretary Jonah Mozeson said earlier that the government would not set a limit on who could be consulted during the review.

“As the Minister said in his (Thursday) statement, he wants the Albertans to know that we take our responsibility as a government seriously and to ensure that we take steps to resolve any potential injustice,” Mozeson said in an email to Friday.

“Additional details will be available in the near future.”

The Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s Office has said it supports the Schweitzer investigation and aims to ensure full co-operation.

