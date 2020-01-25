advertisement

A new regulation proposed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development could lead to greater racial segregation. By emphasizing a “fair choice of living space”, this approach prioritises individual decisions instead of pushing for systematic changes that are necessary to dismantle separate living spaces. Instead, the new regulation is designed to release officials from responsibility for achieving this goal.

However, history has shown that any attempt to promote fair living that does not actively contribute to the destruction of deeply rooted systems of residential segregation fails. And research has shown time and again that the separation of living space is harmful for everyone in our society. Today’s residential segregation is the result of decades of housing policy that white home buyers have benefited from excluding others. In such a system and such a society, the rhetoric of freedom of choice does not contribute to enabling individuals to make real decisions.

We have already seen Ben Carson’s Secretary of Play. In 1954, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City declared their public housing projects desegregated simply by removing the racial names “White” and “Negro” from them. This color-blind “freedom of choice” plan was easy to explain and relieved local authorities of responsibility for integration.

Without structural support for integration, however, segregation persisted. The few projects in which the race changed at all quickly changed from pure white to pure black inhabitants. This is because the white, lower-class Baltimore people, who had access to racist programs such as federally insured home loans and GI Bill benefits, flocked to the suburbs.

New public housing projects that are said to have been broken down have mainly been populated by black households. At the same time, the Baltimore City Housing Authority accused the black families themselves of lack of meaningful separation and claimed that the black residents had no interest in moving to white areas. The color line remained stubborn, even without formal race names – what gave people the “choice” where to live in still widely separated neighborhoods in social housing did nothing to help. Three special residential projects in the mostly black city still had 70 to 80 percent white residents 30 years later.

But HUD officials understood at the time that the declaration of free choice is not the same as making it. As a forerunner of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, the department found that a freely selectable housing policy, such as the one in Baltimore, allowed segregation to continue in public housing projects. New guidelines from 1967 required local housing authorities to keep applicants’ system-wide waiting lists and assign tenants in order of application, rather than giving white applicants the opportunity to open a job in a mostly white housing project. In a memo, HUD told housing agencies that freedom of choice plans “really did not offer freedom of choice.”

In addition, the HUD had stated that applicants had not actually given free access to or full availability of housing in all projects without taking into account how long-term segregation patterns would have affected individuals’ freedom of choice and locations. “In fact, the HUD recognized that the long history of separate housing” was in itself a major obstacle to freedom of choice “.

In response to the political changes, housing officials in Baltimore revised their plans. The housing agency still emphasized the selection and went around the requirements. Instead of a waiting list of applicants that were submitted when job offers became available, Baltimore successfully campaigned to divide their housing projects into four geographic areas. In a heavily segregated city like Baltimore, geographic areas could and wanted to serve as representatives for the breed.

Baltimore officials were successful in this regard because they went through HUD policies because of their “choice” appeal and insisted that the policies originally envisaged at the HUD would encroach upon applicants’ lives, which would force them to live in areas of the city where they prefer not to live. In response to this call for election, HUD officials approved Baltimore policy changes and accepted the division of the waiting list into geographical areas.

Baltimore’s plans also relied on the results of residential segregation, including racially-based geographic proximity to families, churches, jobs, and “confidants” to warrant the continuation of this segregation. Despite the intervention undertaken by HUD, these new plans have not promoted integration any more than the previous freedom of choice plans. In the 1970s and 1980s, applicants for white social housing were able to secure placement in a white apartment project by naming the preference in the eastern group, in which two projects predominantly occupied white apartments. If an applicant’s employment required life in the southern part of the city, he could also indicate a preference for being close to “the familiar” to stay on top of the waiting list until an opening in the area’s mostly white project took place.

The idea that local housing officials should actively work to end the separation of homes in all public and private areas was codified as a law in the 1968 Fair Housing Act. Policy-makers were aware that lifting the legal restrictions on segregation would not lead to an end to segregation.

But despite this law, it was only under the Obama administration in 2015 that the HUD laid down the reporting requirements that jurisdiction across the country had to provide an assessment of fair housing. Data was used to report on the segregation of local dwellings and to develop plans with concrete, actionable steps to support fair living opportunities. This rule recognized that the assumption that people make free decisions that are not constrained by structural inequality and systemic prejudice ignores the reality of actual decision making. For these reasons, the 1968 Fair Housing Act not only called for an end to segregation, but also positive support for integration.

In this 2015 rule, the promotion of fair living was positively defined as “taking sensible measures that … eliminate significant differences in terms of housing needs and access to opportunities and replace the separated life patterns with truly integrated and balanced life patterns”.

But now Carson has proposed a rule that would replace that definition. Instead of defining fair living as a policy of active desegregation, the Trump administration emphasizes individual choice, even if we know that this is a dead end. The rule would now focus on “driving the selection of fair housing within the control or influence of the program participant”. The new regulation is also related to the removal of the separation of housing and the creation of affordable housing. It replaces reporting on fair housing and planning requirements with reports on the availability of affordable housing within a jurisdiction.

The promotion of fair living was part of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, when government officials at the time understood that the firmly anchored separation in our communities would remain without clear and sustainable support for integration. The framework of the “election” will never be able to dismantle our centuries-old systems of segregation. In Baltimore’s public housing projects, the lifting of official segregation, without actively promoting integration, allowed an effectively separated public housing system to remain in place in the 21st century. HUD’s newly proposed rule will have the same success in ending discrimination on housing as Baltimore’s policy – none.

Sara Patenaude is an affordable housing researcher, developer and lawyer based in Atlanta. She wrote this for the Washington Post.

